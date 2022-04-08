Growing up in a military family, Emma Maurer played sports as a youngster as she moved from place to place around the country and the globe.

But, when she arrived in Liberty Hill before her eighth-grade year, Maurer decided to give another sports-related activity a try.

“I heard an announcement at school one day about anyone who wanted to be an athletic trainer,” said Maurer. “I was already a cheerleader, but they worked it out so I could do both.”

However, once she got a taste of training, she decided to put down the pom-poms and concentrate strictly on the business of healing and after being a Panthers athletic trainer for the past four years, Maurer has signed a national letter of intent to pursue her career at Blinn College following her graduation this spring.

Turns out Maurer has always had medicine in her blood – quite literally, she said.

“My dad was a corpsman in the Navy,” said Maurer. “So, It's something I've always been interested in.”

Maurer said she considered following her father into the military, but instead chose to pursue a civilian career, with Blinn being the first step along the way with aspirations of moving on to Texas A&M University once her two years with the Buccaneers has concluded.

According to Maurer, the decisive factor in choosing the junior college route was an opportunity to immediately be right in the action on game days.

“Ar Blinn, I'll be on the field right away, as opposed to having to wait two years before getting a chance at a university,” said Maurer. “I felt like if I took two years off, I would miss it too much.”

Maurer said she was sold on Blinn as her destination after a visit to the campus in Brenham with a familiar face for a tour guide.

“(Liberty Hill alum and current Blinn trainer) Ariana (Viera) called me and asked if I wanted to go for a visit,” she said. “Once I went and met (Blinn head trainer ) Ms. Lauren (Moreno), I knew it was the place for me.”

After functioning as a trainer for football and boys' soccer during her time at Liberty Hill, Maurer will work with Blinn's women's basketball team, which will provide her with the variance she desires as she moves forward, she said.

“I think it's important to work in different sports to make me more well-rounded,” said Maurer. “Different sports have different kinds of injuries.”

Speaking of which, Maurer underwent a trial by fire in her first football game in charge of treating injuries when Panthers running back Eric De La Cruz suffered a broken leg in a playoff contest last season during her junior year and she was one of the first responders.

Despite the gruesomeness of the injury, she said her instincts quickly kicked in that night.

“As a trainer, you have an adrenaline rush when something like that happens,” said Maurer. “But, I wasn't worried about anything in the moment other than helping the player.”

Maurer cited going to state championship games with Liberty Hill's football team in her freshman and senior years as highlights of her time administering to the needs of Panthers athletes, but the entire body of work has been very gratifying, she said.

“Just working with all the amazing teams here and all the different experiences,” said Maurer. “I wouldn't trade it for anything.”

In addition, Maurer said she has also developed quite an affinity for her latest hometown after having so many growing up.

“I've moved eight times and lived in a lot of different places,” she said. “But, Liberty Hill is where I feel at home.”

Maurer recalled an occurrence during her freshman year that provided her with the motivation and inspiration to aspire to be a college trainer.

“I remember seeing (Liberty Hill grad) Jacqui Perry sign a letter to go to Blinn,” she said. “I new right then I wanted to be an athletic trainer in college.”