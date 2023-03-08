Nobody can say Lyssa Petru didn't provide the Lady Panthers a well-rounded effort in Liberty Hill's district-opening home contest against Cedar Park on Tuesday night.

After all, not only did the senior right-hander hurl a complete game for the Purple-and-Gold in the circle, but took a pair of pitches on her opposite arm at the plate and drove in the first run of the game with a third-inning RBI single during a 6-2 victory against the rival Timberwolves.

In addition, Petru picked up the pitching baton with fellow starters Ashleigh Heiderscheit and Reece Albrect unable to take the ball, which only added to the luster of her performance, said Lady Panthers head coach Kristen Brewer.

“Lyssa did a phenomenal job tonight,” she said. “We have some injuries on our team right now and she stepped up because we didn't have a whole lot behind her. Lyssa's actually been carrying it for us since the last tournament.”

Petru retired the visitors in order in the first, but the Lady Panthers failed to score in the bottom half despite having runners on second and third when Emma Petru struck out to end the frame.

After leaving another pair of runners on base in the second, Liberty Hill finally pushed a run across the plate in the home half of the third when Lyssa Petru cashed in with an RBI single in giving herself a 1-0 lead.

Liberty Hill really put on its hitting shoes in the fourth.

After sending a pair of blasts foul down the left-field line that would've cleared the fence if fair, Cadence Wiese doubled to the left-field corner, then scored on a Rylee Slimp single, which was followed by a run-scoring double off the bat of Addison Shifflett and a Kylie Kirk RBI single to increase the advantage to 4-0.

Lyssa Petru allowed a two-run homer in the sixth, as the Timberwolves halved the deficit, but Shifflett quickly restored the four-run lead when she lined an opposite-field shot over the left-field fence in the bottom half to provide the final margin of victory.

Brewer said Shifflett always goes up to the plate in attack mode.

“Addison's a hitter and has some real power,” she said. “Sometimes she gets in her own head a little and puts added pressure on herself when there isn't any, so we have to remind her to loosen up a little bit.”

Lyssa Petru put the finishing touches on an 80-pitch complete-game victory by doing just as she had in the first inning by retiring the side in order, punctuating her performance by striking out two of the final three hitters she faced on the night.

Slimp was 3-for-4 for the Lady Panthers, while Shifflett went 2-for-3 and Kirk 2-for-2 in the win.

Liberty Hill (10-3, 1-0) will next play at Rouse on Friday before returning home against Leander next Tuesday, but for the time being, Brewer was pleased to get off to a positive start to the district schedule.

“It's huge for us because we just need to make sure we take one team at a time,” she said. “But, it's still going to be all about us and our response – what we do in the field, in the circle and at the plate – we always want to win at least two out of three of those in each game. But, our ultimate goal this year is the playoffs.”