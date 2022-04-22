Anytime Conner Sherburn picks up a baseball and ascends the mound, one thing is for sure.

Strikes will be thrown – and lots of them.

You see, Liberty Hill's senior right-hander has an uncanny ability to pour pitches over the plate at a dizzyingly consistent rate using a wide variety of pitches he can get over the dish in any situation.

In addition, this is a phenomena that exists whether Sherburn starts a game or enters in relief – a versatility that provides Panthers head coach Steve Hutcherson with a dependable option depending on what he needs at any given point in a contest.

“I like the fact Conner came come into a game and not be too amped up like some pitchers,” said Hutcherson. “CJ doesn't get wrapped up in all of that – so we know he can go into any situation and execute pitches.”

Sherburn – who is known as “CJ” to his teammates – has only been a part of the Panthers program for the past two seasons after moving to Texas from his hometown of Rocklin, California, a city of 56,000 located 22 miles northeast of the Golden State's capital of Sacramento.

After playing his first two seasons of high-school baseball out west, Sherburn has now had two more years to settle into his new baseball home – one he said is quite different from his previous residence.

“I think the baseball culture here in Texas is more serious,” he said. “For example, here we all work as a team in the weight room compared to out there where you could go work out on your own.”

Sherburn has quite a varied repertoire of pitches at his disposal, including both two and four-seam fastballs, a curve and a change-up to keep hitters off balance and currently has a 5-0 record with a 3.61 earned-run-average to go with 26 strikeouts in 31 innings this season.

Six of Sherburn's appearances have been starting assignments, with the others being relief appearances – a role he said he prefers over getting the ball to begin a game.

“I just feel better coming out of the bullpen,” said Sherburn. “Especially if we have a lead – I'm more confident.”

In fact, Sherburn's season highlight was exactly that – a relief appearance – when he hurled three scoreless innings in the Panthers' 3-1 home win over Georgetown and picked up a save in the process.

Hutcherson said Sherburn has improved markedly since his arrival from the West Coast two years ago.

“When we first saw him throw in the fall that year, we thought 'Okay, he has a pretty good arm and he's an athlete,” he said. “When the season (last year) came around, we kept running Conner out there and he kept consistently getting people out.”

Last season, Sherburn posted a 3-2 record with a 1.85 ERA in 34 innings in his first year wearing Purple-and-Gold and has continued that success this spring in helping Liberty Hill put itself on the brink of clinching a playoff spot.

Just don't expect him to tell you about it, said Hutcherson.

“Conner's a real quiet guy who just goes about his business,” he said. “He's never going to talk about himself.”

Hutcherson said Sherburn's confidence on the mound elevates him above many of his peers.

“The thing with Conner is he has not only the confidence – but the ability – to throw any pitch in any situation,” he said. “Which is what separates him from a lot of other pitchers.”

So, now that he's adopted the Lone Star State as his new home, is there anything he misses about his old one?

“Mostly, I just miss my friends,” said Sherburn. “We'd go to the ocean or up in the mountains to hike and camp.”