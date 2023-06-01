When the Lady Panthers of Liberty Hill strolled up to the plate on softball fields across Central Texas this season, there was a good chance a day glow-colored sphere was soon to be launched over the outfield fence.

In all, the Purple-and-Gold hit 56 home runs in turning pitches into souvenirs on the way to a district championship with an overall record of 29-7 to go with a league mark of 13-1.

Senior Kylie Kirk was the Lady Panthers' lead bomber with 17 homers on the year and 65 runs batted in, while sophomore Addison Shifflett added 10, junior Rylee Slimp eight and senior Emma Petru six long balls, respectively.

According to Liberty Hill head coach Kristin Brewer, her hitters simply reaped the rewards of their efforts to gain more strength at the plate.

“Our girls actively put the work in,” said Brewer, who concluded her fifth season as dugout boss. “We had a lot more attending PAC (Panther Athletic Conditioning) over the summer and holding each other accountable in the weight room.”

Brewer said it's not always easy to convince players to throw iron around.

“It's difficult getting girls in the weight room because they're worried about bulking up too much,” she said. “But, it's not about the quantity of time spent there, but working out together – especially when you're tired and don't really want to be there – you see each other put in the work.”

Results from that work certainly paid the biggest dividends for Kirk, whose 17 home runs broke Sam Barnett's mark of 15 from the 2018 season, which was also the last time Liberty Hill made the playoffs before this season.

Kirk racked up four multi-homer contests over the course of the campaign, the highlight of which was a three-home run performance in a 19-1 district win over Glenn on March 28 and will play next season at Concordia University – an NCAA Division III program in Austin, where she won't even have to switch colors, as the Tornadoes also wear Purple-and-Gold.

In fact, after hitting a combined eight home runs over the course of her first three seasons on the Lady Panthers' varsity, Kirk's senior-season outburst of 17 represented 68 percent of her power production.

But, despite their penchant for power at the plate, the Lady Panthers didn't rely solely on round-trippers to win games, in hitting .382 as a team with Slimp leading the way with a .575 average and a team-leading 65 hits, including 16 doubles and eight triples, along with 61 runs scored on the season.

Brewer said center fielder Slimp – who has verbally committed to playing at UCLA after graduation next year – has a potent blend she brings to the field.

“Rylee has speed and power to go with it,” she said of Slimp, who was named district MVP this season. “I think she really fed off the momentum from everyone else.”

Which was exactly the hallmark of this club, said Brewer.

“Even when we had the teams that went to state in 2016 and 2017 and the one that had the home run record in 2018, it was two or three hitters who had the majority of them,” she said. “But, this year, we had 10 different players hit home runs for us, so all we had to do was pass the bat.”

Passing the baton

Shifflett – who hit .398 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI – made her varsity debut this year and slotted in seamlessly to right field and the No. 3 spot in the lineup in showing she belonged with the big girls right off the bat, said Brewer.

“Addison really had a breakout season,” she said. “She really came out and played care-free because as a sophomore, nothing was really expected of her so she was able to stay loose. Addison has power of her own and gave us stability from the left side of the plate and was also super-welcomed by her teammates.”

Part of the process of Shifflett's successful acclimation to the varsity squad was the mentorship she received from seniors Lyssa and Emma Petru, said Brewer.

“We started a thing where seniors take a young player under their wing for the season and for Addison, it was the twins,” she said. “Kind of like a big sister-little sister thing – which made her a lot more comfortable.”

The Petrus' contributions to the cause went far above and beyond being good teammates, though, as they led by example between the lines as well – particularly during a critical stretch when starting pitchers Ashleigh Heiderscheit and Reece Albrecht were out injured, which left Lyssa to hold down the fort in the circle until the others were ready to return to action with Emma behind the plate much of the time her sibling was pitching.

Lyssa led the Lady Panthers with 81 innings pitched, including picking up victories in Liberty Hill's opening two contests of the district schedule while starting 16 games in all with a 3.28 earned-run-average.

Ace in the circle

However, it was Heiderscheit who emerged as the staff ace down the stretch of the season as the Lady Panthers pursued their first-ever Class 5A district title by posting a 1.71 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings.

Brewer said it was Heiderscheit's mental makeup – along with her arsenal of pitches – that allowed her to mow down opposing hitters.

“Ashleigh is a very smart kid,” she said. “She's always one step ahead of the hitters in getting them to swing at her pitches.”

Navigating rough waters

Liberty Hill's only defeat of district play was to Hays by a 5-1 score in what was at the time a showdown for first place on March 24 – an occasion Brewer said her players put too much emphasis on.

“There was a lot of talk leading into that game,” she said. “I think our girls made more of it than it really was and came out tight.”

Perhaps adding to any nervousness that might've been present for the home game against the Hawks was a behind-the-scenes conflict that was bubbling beneath the surface at that point in the season.

“There was something we had to clear the air about,” said Brewer. “So, I had all the players write down all their concerns, comments, complaints – everything and turn them in to me. On the day of the Glenn game (the next after Hays) we got them out of class and talked to them before we got on the bus. We were going to wait until the next day, but then realized it needed to be addressed immediately because we were worried the girls wouldn't be ready to focus on the task at hand with everything going on.”

The Lady Panthers pounded the Grizzlies on that night, 19-1, a victory that proved to be a springboard to running the table the rest of the way, including a 2-0 away win over Hays in the rematch between the rivals on April 18 – all part of a 12-game winning streak that carried them all the way to the Class 5A state playoffs regional quarterfinals.

In the end, Brewer said the psychology behind the turning point had the desired effect.

“There was a fine line for our team because we knew we had a bigger destination in mind,” she said. “After that, it was like we flipped a switch – we were one team and one family again – once we had that trust with each other back, we were able to move forward.”

Bitter end

Liberty Hill defeated a pair of San Antonio schools – Veterans Memorial and Edison – in the opening two rounds of the playoffs, sweeping a pair of best-of-three series by a combined score of 65-10.

Unfortunately, the Lady Panthers' season ended with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Canyon in a game in which Liberty Hill led, 2-0, entering the bottom of the seventh only to lose on a walk-off by the Cougars – a defeat that included a controversial call that made the loss even more unbearable, said Brewer.

“It was definitely a bitter pill to swallow to lose that way,” she said. “Believe me, there have been plenty of tears shed over it – then and since. I hate for it to have ended this way for this group of seniors because I know there was so much more they could've accomplished.”

Despite the disappointment of how their campaign came to a close, the season was still a massive success considering the Lady Panthers had missed out on the postseason for the past three years and Brewer said she knew her team was capable of something special much earlier on.

“When we played our home tournament, we beat West in the championship game, 12-11 – we scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to win and when we shook hands with them after the game, their coach asked if she could have a few words with our players,” she said of legendary, longtime West head coach Guyla Smith, who is already a member of the Texas Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame. “Guyla told our girls even though it was still early in the season, she thought they had that 'it' factor and the only thing that could stop them was themselves. I think that really put things into perspective for us.”