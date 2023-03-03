Five years ago, there were only five members of Liberty Hill's girls' powerlifting team.

In just the relatively short time since, numbers have grown exponentially to the point where now there are 21 on the squad – 18 of which have qualified for the regional event in Elgin on Saturday.

Senior Landree Neely and juniors Elise Eckford and Charlie Harris are team captains and will lead the Panthers into the competition with high hopes of qualifying for the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association state championships in Frisco on March 15-18.

Harris and Eckford both made it to the state meet in their respective weight classes last year, while Neely is looking to qualify for the first time after only joining the team once she took up the sport after moving to Liberty Hill from Centerville before her junior year.

According to Neely, she decided to begin lifting in order to get into not only better physical shape – but mental, too.

“I wanted to get bigger and stronger,” said Neely, who competes in the 181-pound division. “Because I was soft and also wanted to build my self-esteem. Now, I've become a lot more confident.”

Neely is currently ranked seventh in Region 2, Division 1, with a personal best of 325 pounds in the squat, 180 in the bench press and 310 in the dead lift for a score of 815.

Liberty Hill head coach Rudy Acevedo said Neely's success this season is simply the residual of hard work and passion.

“Landree just loves the weight room – she's one person I can always count on to be in there,” he said. “As a result, her form and posture have gotten a lot better and now she's helping her younger teammates. She's really become a student of the sport.”

Earlier this season, Neely had been competing in the 198-pound class against heavier competitors, but has since dropped down a division – a decision she believes was in her best interests, she said.

“Moving down, there's more competition in that weight class,” said Neely. “I actually dropped down two classes from last year.”

Acevedo said finding the proper weight for his lifters to compete at is of the utmost importance in order to get the most out of an athlete in the form of maximum performance, while at the same time ensuring it's done the right way.

“We want them to be in the healthiest weight class for them individually,” he said. “So, we implement a strategy to make sure we can stay there.”

Eckford will compete in the 132-pound weight class and is also ranked seventh in the region with a squat of 285 pounds, bench press of 180 and dead lift of 295 for a score 760 and said she has progressed quite far since her freshman year.

“I've definitely learned a lot since then,” she said. “Also, I work harder now because I want to keep getting stronger.”

Eckford has a powerful ally in older brother Will, who graduated with the Class of 2022 last year and was one of the top lifters on the Panthers' boys' team – one in which she depends on for help along the way, she said.

“Will's been an inspiration for me,” said Eckford. “I'll send him videos of my competitions and he'll give me pointers on how I can be better.”

Acevedo credited the elder Eckford for helping him devise competition strategies from his lifting days the coach still uses in helping current Panthers reach their potential.

“Will had a real way of coming up with game plans,” he said. “Also, programs of how we train.”

As for the younger sibling, Acevedo said she has also taken a liking to picking up as much knowledge as she can to go with the physical side.

“Elise has gotten a lot stronger,” he said. “But, she also does her research as far as what type of lift works best for her.”

Harris will compete in the 114-pound division with a season best of 230 pounds in the squat, 115 in the bench press and 235 in the dead lift for a score of 580, good for a seventh-place regional ranking.

After competing in the 97-pound division last year, Harris has moved up in class this season following a battle to make weight that ultimately became unhealthy, she said.

“I struggled with my eating habits in trying to be the smallest I could be,” said Harris. “I put myself in a situation I shouldn't have been in. But, now I just let my body be my body.”

Acevedo said lifters in the lower weight classes are more susceptible to finding themselves in a struggle against the scale.

“For the bigger girls, losing five pounds is nothing,” he said. “It's all about weight management – to be in the wrong class can have a negative effect.”

Other Liberty Hill lifters scheduled to compete at the regional event include Emma Klepac (105 pounds), Kelsie Leary (114), Brennan Huddleston (114), Ayla Hudson (114), Emma Steele (132), Hailie Levy (148), Julia Beck (148), Penelope Johnson (148), Camryn Maddox (165), Kynlee Neely (165), Raquel Oziran (165), Zoe Garcia (181), Claire Lee (198), Emily Rios (198) and Adalyn Laging (165, alternate).

Individually, the top two finishers from each weight class will move on to the state meet, along with those who meet the minimum standard for qualification.

Last year, Liberty Hill finished third as a team at the regional meet – its highest-ever result – and Acevedo sees no reason why the Panthers can't improve on that showing this time around.

“We finished third last year, so we're looking to move up,” he said. “Our girls just love to compete.”