As Emma Hubbard found herself on the final stretch of her high-school basketball career, she had been resigned to the fact she wasn't going to continue her playing days in college.

But, as she and her teammates embarked on what was to be an epic run to the regional finals, something clicked inside the Liberty Hill senior center.

“I realized I would miss it too much if I stopped playing,” said Hubbard. “So, I started looking around at colleges because I wanted to play. It really became clearer to me toward the end of district and into the playoffs.”

Hubbard has signed a national letter of intent to play at Western Texas College, a program that competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association, located in Snyder, which is 90 miles southeast of Lubbock.

During her senior season with the Lady Panthers, Hubbard reinvented her game by adding 3-point shooting along with a more aggressive inside game, driving strong to the basket, either scoring, being fouled or both and was instrumental in Liberty Hill's playoff run only a year after the Purple-and-Gold had failed to qualify for the postseason.

Regarding her newfound range from distance, Hubbard said Lady Panthers head coach Chris Lange was the catalyst behind her spotting up and pulling the trigger from beyond the arc.

“Coach Lange was always telling me to shoot from out there,” she said. “But, I was always afraid of missing.”

Hubbard made her varsity debut as a freshman four years ago after Lange felt she was ready to battle the big girls fresh out of junior high.

“A lot of people thought I was crazy when I put Emma on the varsity,” said Lange. “But, I knew she had the potential and you can see now how much she's grown in confidence – she's a completely different player.”

In addition to her increased physical skills on the court, Hubbard – who is soft-spoken and reserved in nature – also became a more demanding and passionate leader, said Lange.

“By the end of this season, she was calling for the ball and would suggest things in the huddle,” he said. “I'm really proud of her.”

Lange cited an example of Hubbard's court competitiveness and understanding.

“In the first Georgetown game this season (a 33-31 Liberty Hill overtime loss), I called timeout right at the end of regulation when Emma hit what would've been a game-winner at the buzzer,” he said. “Wouldn't you know, the same thing happened later in the season – she had the ball on the baseline and I called time-out again, but this time she said 'Thank you, I appreciate it because I was about to turn the ball over, so we're even now.”

In fact, Hubbard said if there's one thing she learned from Lange she will carry forward into the future, it's how to carry herself.

“The biggest thing he always told me was to be confident in my abilities and believe in myself,” she said. “Not to worry about what other people think.”

Hubbard, who plans to study engineering said she isn't sure if she'll seek to move on and play at the university level, as her main priority is academics.

“We'll see how it goes,” she said. “But, my end goal is to get a job.”

As Hubbard readies herself to move on from her high-school experience, she said it's a bit of a surreal situation.

“With everything we've gone through, it's crazy for this to be the end,” she said. “But, I'm excited to see where it takes me.”