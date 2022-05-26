When Gretchen Peterson stood before a host of family, friends and former and current players, along with anyone else that has been associated with Liberty Hill volleyball, last Thursday afternoon in the high school's main gym, the last thing she probably expected was a comedy routine in her honor.

Yet, that's exactly what the veteran coach got from school librarian Lauren Claymon in the form of a skit featuring her many sideline mannerisms the duo had observed over the years from their vantage point at the scorer's table as Peterson put her team through the paces of countless matches.

However, it was a fitting tribute to a woman that has become a local institution over the course of her 18 seasons in charge of the Lady Panthers, as it was a symbol of the endearment she created between herself and those involved with the program.

Peterson is stepping down from her role as bench boss to be able to spend more time with her family – most notably son Brock, who will begin middle school in the fall and be participating in sports on Tuesday nights, which would've conflicted with her coaching duties – so at this point in her life, one passion became a priority over another, she said.

“I guess when I started out coaching, you don't think about down the road,” said Peterson. “But, as my kids got older, I realized what I was doing had a shelf life.”

Peterson will remain in her current roles of girls' athletic coordinator, assistant track coach and geography teacher, but will leave behind a way of life that has been with her with for over three decades.

“For the past 30-plus years, I've been in a gym going back to when I was a player,” she said. “I'll have no idea what to do in August and I'm kind of excited to see what it's going to be like even though volleyball has always been a huge part of me.”

When Peterson arrived on campus and took over the program in 2004, she said the atmosphere was quite a bit different from the perspective of girls' athletics.

“Back then, Liberty Hill was a basketball school,” she said. “If you were a good athlete as a girl, you played basketball. But, over the years our volleyball program has continued to experience growth and success.”

Family time

Peterson is confident she's doing the right thing at the right time as far as her family is concerned.

“My husband and kids have loved being a coaching family and they've always been super-supportive,” she said. “But, now that my son's going to be in junior high, I didn't want to be cheering on other people's kids and not my own. Other coaches can come in here and coach this team, but I'm the only person that can be Mom to my children.”

According to Peterson, the aspect she will miss most about coaching are the connections between herself and others involved with the Lady Panthers program.

“My favorite part of this job has been the relationships I've built with so many people over the years,” said Peterson. “There's a lot about volleyball I'm going to miss, but it's been a blessing what I've been able to do and also a blessing to have the opportunity to move on at this time.”

Even the seemingly mundane will be something Peterson will feel nostalgic about, she said.

“Just the routine of everything,” she said. “From the practices to weight rooms and things like that, we're a part of each other's days, become a family and I get to see these girls grow into strong, young women.”

Profound changes

From the outset of her coaching career until the present, Peterson said she's witnessed an evolution of sorts from a player perspective.

“In any sport, the game evolves,” she said. “But, the biggest difference between now and when I started is the fact kids are even more talented now because of all the volleyball they play outside of school. They've played a lot more organized volleyball at younger ages.”

However, despite the fact players are more polished upon their arrival in high school, one thing definitely hasn't changed, said Peterson.

“Kids are still kids,” she said. “They still want the same thing – to be part of something bigger than themselves – that part of our culture here hasn't changed and I'm really proud of our community for that aspect of it.”

Finish line

When Peterson walked off the court at Canyon Lake High School in November after Liberty Hill's opening-round playoff loss to Alamo Heights, she knew subconsciously it was her final match, but was more focused on the moment, she said.

“I knew it was coming and I knew it was finally here,” said Peterson. “But, at the time I was just sad it was the last time I was going to be with the girls I had for the past four years.”

Included in Peterson's archive of favorite memories include three appearances at the state tournament, but also the individual achievements of her players along the way.

“I'm proud of our girls that have gone on to play in college – it's nice to know I was a little part of that journey and I'm blessed to have had those experiences. But, most of all, I'm proud of how far the entire girls' athletic program has come over the past 18 years.”

Peterson plans to still attend her former team's matches in the future and is excited to see where the program she helped build over nearly two decades goes next.

“I'll still go, but I'll just be in a different seat,” she said. “But, I know the girls are in good hands with (new Liberty Hill head) Coach (Marie) Bruce, so there are more good things ahead.”

Peterson said the most gratifying aspect of her departure from the post she held since the year many of this year's seniors were born is the timing of it all.

“Everything just kind of fell into place at the right time,” she said. “Everything is good for our entire Panthers family.”

An old saying says something about leaving something better than when you found it – one Peterson hopes applies to her time in charge of the Purple-and-Gold.

“I hope I did my best to leave the program in good shape,” she said. “I know how much I cared and I'm proud of what we accomplished.”