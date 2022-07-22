Track has always a big part of Autumn Wilson's life.

From when she began running at the age of six, the Liberty Hill resident has continued to shave hundredths of seconds off her time to the point where the now-18-year-old recent graduate of St. Dominic Savio High School in Austin will be representing the U.S. at the 2022 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Columbia beginning on Aug. 1.

Wilson will compete in the 100 meters after securing a berth at the prestigious meet with a third-place finish at the U.S. Under-20 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon in a time of 11.14 seconds.

“I'm super-excited – I've never been out of the country,” said Wilson. “There's going to be a lot of pressure because there's not much room for error. But, I just need to stay consistent and keep doing what I'm doing.”

It was a busy few weeks for Wilson in the Pacific Northwest, as she also competed at the Nike Outdoor Championships – also in Eugene – where she won the 100 meters in 11.33 seconds and also ran at the Brooks PR Invitational at the University of Washington in Seattle, where she crossed the finish line in second with a time of 11.46.

According to Wilson, having the opportunity to compete at hallowed Hayward Stadium on the campus of the University of Oregon was something she always envisioned while working her way up the ranks.

“It's always been my goal to run at the biggest competitions,” said Wilson, of the track-specific stadium. “On TV, it looks really huge, but when you're there it doesn't feel that way.”

Wilson's father, Frank, was a track athlete at Concordia University in Nebraska, where he held the school record in the 200 meters (21.34) from 1997 until just this year and also has the fourth-fastest 100-meter time in school history (10.72).

All along her journey, Wilson credits her father with being the main inspiration for her success.

“It's just been me and him since I was six years old,” she said. “My dad has always been so inspiring and calms me down when I'm nervous before a race because he always knows exactly the right thing to say.”

Wilson is headed to the University of Georgia in the fall on a full scholarship to the Division I program and said she chose the Peach State for her college destination after visiting both the University of Texas and the University of Southern California.

“USC was always my dream school,” she said of the Los Angeles institution. “But, it was just the feeling I got when I visited Georgia, the team and coaches were amazing.”

When it comes to role models, Wilson said she has always looked up to Allyson Felix, the American multiple-Olympic and World Championships medalist, not only for her accomplishments on the track, but her approach to life away from competition.

“She's always had so much poise and grace,” said Wilson. “I try to carry myself the same way.”

Indeed, Wilson remains grounded despite her success, a fact she attributes to her steadfast faith.

“I'm a child of God,” she said. “It's easy to get wrapped up in yourself, but my identity is always in Christ, so I give Him all the glory by using the gifts He blessed me with.”

However, in order to hone those skills to their fullest potential, much focus and discipline is required in order to maximize her abilities, she said.

“A lot of times, just showing up is half the battle,” said Wilson. “Dedication and commitment to practice is big – being consistent with your training and putting in the work to get really good.”

Along with her success has come the fame that goes with being one of the fastest young sprinters in the country – a fact that was borne out during her time in Oregon, she said.

“Some people asked me for my autograph,” said Wilson. “It inspires me to know kids look up to me, but I don't look at myself as a celebrity – I just run races.”

As track and field – or “athletics” as it's known overseas – is a relatively unknown quantity in the U.S., Wilson said a bit more notoriety would be good, but it's not something she needs to validate what she does.

“Sure, it would be nice for our sport to get more recognition,” she said. “But, I don't look for people to lift me up – I find that in God.”