When Brandon Creek arrived to take over the Liberty Hill baseball program this year after having served as the head coach at Class 6A Stony Point for the past six seasons, it didn't take long for the Panthers' new dugout boss to get to know his new players.

Creek had already seen many of them play at various youth and select levels over the years as he coached son Brandon up through the ranks and as a result, already had a level of familiarity established with his Purple-and-Gold players before the first practice even took place – which was a definite help.

“It was a huge advantage,” said Creek. “My son was a senior this year and I got to see a lot of our players grow up.”

From there, it was simply a matter of figuring out how to put the puzzle together, he said.

“Once practice started, we just needed to get them as many reps as possible,” said Creek. “Seeing live pitching and learning what guys can do in certain situations – that was the biggest thing going into the preseason.”

Fast-forward to season's end and the Panthers finished with an overall record of 24-9 and a 10-4 result in the district standings, which earned them a share of the league championship – Creek's first of his coaching career and was also named district coach of the year.

Unfortunately, the campaign ended with an opening-round defeat to Champion when the Panthers dropped the first two contests in a best-of-three Class 5A state playoff series.

However, there were still plenty of positives to glean from a season that was challenging at times – primarily due to injuries that saw critical cogs out of the lineup.

Not the least of which was the senior middle-infield combo of shortstop Brandon Creek and second baseman Ty Maldonado, who both missed a majority of the season, including the entire district schedule.

As a result, Creek was left to plug young players into the Panthers lineup such as sophomores Pearson Lowery and Andrew Basey, among others over the course of the season.

Despite the absences, though, a core of experienced players still remained, most notably in the form of seniors Carson Riley, Logan Dyer, Kade Neuenschwander and Chase Maxwell, along with junior Blaze Milam, who was already in his third season on the varsity squad.

Dyer led Liberty Hill with a .381 average, while Neuenschwander (.354) and Riley (.344) were close behind for a team that collectively hit .307 for the season.

Riley led the Panthers with 28 runs batted in, while junior Gavin Voth drove home 23 and Neuenschwander 22.

Maxwell hit .326 and impressed Creek with the adjustments he made to be successful during his senior season.

“Chase really stepped up this year,” he said. “I'm proud of him for being able to change his swing and just put the ball in play and defensively, he's a good outfielder with a great arm.”

In addition, Creek singled out Riley not only for what he did at the plate, but behind it.

“Carson was just awesome,” he said, of the senior catcher. “He always gave our pitchers confidence because there was no doubt in what he could do. We gave him the ability to call his own pitches because we really believed in his ability as a leader.”

Center fielder and leadoff man Dyer led the Panthers with 29 runs scored and was the catalyst at the top of the lineup, said Creek.

“Logan was our tablesetter and just always found a way to get on base,” he said. “In the outfield, he can flat out run anything down and was a quiet leader by example.”

However, it was what Liberty Hill's pitchers did on the mound that kept them in most games.

Milam and Neuenschwander combined to start 24 of the Panthers' 33 games on the season, forming a dynamic duo that settled in and provided Creek with stability down the stretch.

Neuenschwander posted an 8-2 record with a 1.65 earned-run average to go with 99 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings, while Milam had a 6-3 mark with a 1.17 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings.

Creek praised Neuenschwander for the fire he brought with him onto the field – be it on the mound, in the batter's box or at third base.

“Kade just has a tremendous amount of competitiveness – he's never satisfied,” he said. “I got to see it every day, the way he works in practice and games – he really didn't pitch a whole lot before this year, but we knew he was going to be one of our guys.”

Looking ahead, the Panthers will lose 10 seniors to graduation, which means the ranks will need replenishing come next season. However, young players that got valuable experience this season can now leverage that into possible starting roles next year – not the least of which are freshmen Jordan Andrews and Carson Sharp – who were both called up this season and performed admirably for a team that was fighting for a district championship.

“It's not easy for a freshman to be on the varsity,” said Creek. “I've only had a handful during my time as a head coach.”

With Riley gone to graduation, Sharp has the inside track to take over catching duties next season, while Andrews will pitch and play multiple positions and wield a powerful bat in the middle of the Liberty Hill lineup.

Despite the Panthers' struggles to score runs at times this season, Creek said he is confident about the other aspects of his team's game.

“I always say if you have good starting pitching and good defense, that will keep you in a lot of games,” he said. “But, I feel like offensively we had a pretty good year – we hit over .300 as a team – it was just about getting hits at the right times.”

Overall a successful season and one to build on, said Creek.

“I enjoyed it – this is a good place to be – good parents and a good community,” he said. “Coming here, I didn't know a whole lot about Liberty Hill, but I did know it's a place that's committed to doing what's best for kids.”

Speaking of which, perhaps the most rewarding part of the entire campaign was bringing son Brandon along for his final season of high-school baseball after being a decorated player at Stony Point.

“The coolest thing he told me was even though he got injured, he wouldn't have traded this year for anything,” said Creek. “We showed we have a lot of good kids and families and the program is headed in the right direction.”