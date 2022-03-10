When this season began for the Liberty Hill boys' soccer team, there was hope.

A new coach with new ideas and some new players along with the holdovers from the previous year promised an encouraging renaissance for the Purple-and-Gold as it continued to establish itself as a competitive Class 5A program.

The Panthers began the new season with a 4-1-2 record in the opening seven contests of the campaign, as the players were coming together under first-year head coach Felix Esparza and his plan of playing a more attacking, attractive style, while still defending responsibly.

Indeed, it was working, as Liberty Hill scored 19 goals in those first seven games, while only conceding eight.

However, district play was always going to be a much tougher proposition.

As opposing defenses tightened up, the goals stopped flowing as regularly as they had been early on and the Panthers began to experience the expected growing pains of a program still in the infancy stage of finding its way.

Now, as the Panthers are set to close their season on Friday night at home against Glenn, having already been eliminated from playoff contention after Tuesday night's 4-0 away defeat to Georgetown brought their league mark to 3-7-3, Esparza and his players can begin to take stock in what they've accomplished this season.

Before Tuesday's loss, Liberty Hill had posted back-to-back victories over Marble Falls and Leander by scores of 2-0 and 3-1, respectively, keeping its postseason hopes alive for the time being.

Senior midfielder Sean Snelgrooes said the run of good form was the result of cohesion taking hold of him and his teammates.

“We were connecting well on our passes and were able to move the ball up the field more effectively,” he said. “At the beginning of the season, we weren't making as many passes because we didn't have the chemistry yet.”

However, all that began to change for the better as the Panthers and their new coach became more comfortable with each other as the season wore on, said Snelgrooes.

“We had this awesome new coach,” he said. “Also, we had accountability with each other – we're more motivated and more of a team than last year.”

Snelgrooes said the process has been enjoyable – especially among he and his fellow seniors at the core of the team.

“We've been playing together for so many years now,” he said. “I remember back to when we were all freshman and we wondered what it was going to be like to be seniors.”

Esparza said Snelgrooes has definitely stepped up and taken on more of a leadership role this season.

“All of our players are very coachable and accountable,” he said. “But, Sean especially – I usually have to drag him off the field after practice – he's done a really good job of helping change the culture of the entire team.”

Friday night will be Snelgrooes' soccer swan song, as he has no plans to continue his playing career after graduation, so the nostalgia is beginning to kick in a bit, he said.

“It's definitely a bummer I won't have soccer in my life anymore – it's kind of sad,” said Snelgrooes. “But, I'll always remember how I got to come out here and play with my friends every day.”

Esparza said it will be difficult to see players he's just gotten to know leave the program so soon after his arrival less than a year ago.

“I wish all those guys were only juniors,” he said. “It's been a little emotional for me to have them for awhile.”