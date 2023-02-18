Down by four points at halftime, Liberty Hill head coach Chris Lange decided less words and more action was needed to spark his team if it was to make a comeback against Jefferson in its second-round Class 5A state playoff contest at LBJ High School in Johnson City on Friday night.

“We didn't have much of a halftime talk,” said Lange. “We felt like the shooting was off, so we brought them back out and got them shooting. I think that was probably the best decision I made all night was to get them out and shoot early.”

Perhaps there is something to the less-is-more verbal approach after Liberty Hill stormed back to defeat the Mustangs, 57-51, after outscoring them by a 31-21 margin in the second half.

Evie Bruce was a critical cog in the comeback, as the sophomore center scored 11 of her 14 points in the second half, including a trio of 3-pointers after failing to get much shorter shots to fall in a first half that saw the 6-foot post player score only three points.

Point guard Gabby Mundy also struggled in the opening half in being held scoreless for the rare occasion this season, but she also bounced back and poured in all 12 of her points in the second half.

In all, Bruce and Mundy combined to score 23 of the Lady Panthers' 31 second-half points, which included an 11-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters.

Lange attributed the run to his squad's ability to capitalize on Jefferson mistakes.

“We were just a little more patient,” he said. “We weren't giving up the easy buckets in transition and that allowed us to take advantage of their missed opportunities when we could come down and get something going on their end.”

Liberty Hill burst from the gate at the get-go and it was freshman forward Renee Stemmons who was the primary catalyst, scoring six of the Lady Panthers' first 10 points of the contest after Ella Granda had opened the scoring with a bucket following Stemmons securing an offensive rebound.

But, after leading by as much as 8-4 early on, Jefferson awoke from its initial slumber to tie the game at 10-10 on the way to a 15-15 deadlock as the opening eight minutes came to an end.

Stemmons continued her assault on the Jefferson defense at the outset of the second stanza when Bruce found her with a pretty back door pass and an easy lay-in to tie the score at 17-17, but the Mustangs reacted with a 7-0 run immediately afterward, prompting Lange to call a time-out.

Freshman Lyndsey Bullock hit a three right out of the time-out before senior sister Kelsey Bullock scored as the half wore down, before Granda followed her own miss of a three-point attempt from the right wing, rebounded the ball and scored while drawing a foul in pulling the Lady Panthers to within 30-26 at the half.

Lange was pleased with the fact his team was able to get back within striking distance at that point in the proceedings after having gone backwards after a flying start.

“The first four minutes were pretty nice, but after that it was pretty rough,” he said. “We managed to get down by nine or 10 – whatever it was – but, we were able to close that gap and to be down only four at halftime, I was pretty happy about that.”

Senior Abbie Billingsley drained a three to open the third period, then Mundy followed suit with her first points of the night on the Lady Panthers' next possession to level the score at 32-32.

Stemmons then scored on the ensuing trip down the floor and Liberty Hill enjoyed its first lead since midway through the first quarter at 34-32 with 6:12 left in the third.

However, the advantage was short-lived as Jefferson's Jesenia Villanueva hit a three, which sparked a 7-0 Mustangs run.

After that, though, was when the Purple-and-Gold answered with the 11-0 run that included Bruce finding the range from beyond the arc with a pair of 3-pointers and the Lady Panthers led, 45-39, as the fourth quarter began.

Jefferson then answered with its own post presence in the form of 5-foot-11 senior center Alyssa Reyna, who went on a personal 7-0 run, finished off with a basket-and-one to tie the game at 45-45.

But, right after that, Mundy scored and Bruce hit the final of her trio of long-distance darts in giving the purple-clad visitors a lead they wouldn't relinquish at 50-45 with 3:39 left.

Fittingly, it was that duo that combined to sink five free throws down the stretch to seal victory.

After only combining to score three points in the entire first half, the Bruce-Mundy partnership poured in 23 in the final pair of periods.

Lange praised the pair for having the resolve to finish strong after a weak start.

“Evie will be the first person to tell you she didn't have a very good first half – Gabby and her were both off, for that matter,” he said. “But, to have that second-half comeback, both got going.”

In addition to Bruce (14 points) and Mundy (12), Stemmons scored 10 points and Granda six in the victory.

Senior guard Amarys Cuellar led Jefferson with 14 points.

Liberty Hill (29-9) will now advance to face Tivy (21-7) in the regional quarterfinals on Monday at 7:30 p.m. once again at LBJ High School in Johnson City, with the winner moving on to face the winner of the Veterans Memorial-Vela contest in the regional semifinals in San Antonio on Feb. 24.

Lange said the momentum swing that brought his team back from potential defeat to victory was due to the hunger and desire his players strive to show in what has become a tradition of sorts.

“It's the culture we try to breed from day one,” he said of the Lady Panthers' successful bounce-back from adversity. “The last couple of years, all of our teams have done it – they've passed it on year after year after year and this team's no different. They're not going to roll over – if they're going to get beat, you're going to have to beat us and luckily tonight we did enough to get a win and I'm proud of them.”