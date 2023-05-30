In some ways, Travon Williams has already begun his senior year of high school.

Fresh off an appearance at the Class 5A state track championships, the Liberty Hill junior has already turned his focus to his first athletic endeavor of next year.

However, unlike years past when basketball would be next on the docket, the gridiron will be the next place Williams takes his athletic ability as a member of the Panthers' football team in the fall.

Of course, anyone who knows anything about the Purple-and-Gold football program realizes preparations are already underway and that now includes its' latest addition.

Williams hasn't played football since his freshman year at Vista Ridge High School and has since stuck strictly with hoops and track – including his junior campaign after transferring to Liberty Hill at the beginning of the current school year.

But, come autumn he'll be back banging heads with the big boys – something he said he longed for after having giving up the game.

“I missed the physical side of football,” said Williams, who will line up at cornerback for the Panthers. “Just the rush you get from being out there on the field.”

Speaking of football, Williams recently stepped foot on the hallowed playing surface of Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas during his visit to Austin for the state track championships after qualifying in the high jump.

Certainly a fine accomplishment for any athlete, but even more so for Williams due to the fact he just took up the event this year after being primarily a sprinter.

In fact, Williams qualified for the area meet in all three jumping events – the long jump, triple jump and high jump – then advanced to state with an effort of 6-6 at the regional event to finish second and punch his ticket to the state capitol.

According to Williams, he is still far from mastering the unique form required to compete in the event at a high level.

“I still haven't really gotten the hang of it yet,” said Williams, who finished ninth in the state with a jump of 6-4. “But, I have good coaches and teammates helping me.”

Liberty Hill head boys' track coach Tommy Foster said it was simply a matter of harnessing Williams' ability and pointing it in the right direction as far as his new events were concerned.

“Travon is just a natural,” he said. “So, we've just continued to improve on things that need work because in jumping, there are so many little facets as far as technique. But, being such a tremendous athlete allows it to be possible.”

In addition to the physical aspect, Williams now must also juggle the psychological side of competing in different jumping events at a meet simultaneously – not an easy task, said Foster.

“The mental side of having to go from one event right to the other and back can be extremely challenging,” he said. “Physically, it takes a lot out of your legs.”

After witnessing Williams' leaping ability on the basketball court, Foster did some recruiting, he said.

“Just his explosiveness,” said Foster. “Travon said he wanted to come out for track and asked if I would help him with the jumping events.”

As far as hoops go, Williams will return to the court next season as he looks to finish off a prep career that he hopes will provide him with the opportunity to continue in college, he said.

“Definitely,” said Williams. “I want to play basketball at the next level, but now I have track, too.”

As for the rigorous regimen he will now go through all summer leading up to football season in August, Williams has already experienced the pain and suffering somewhat, said Foster.

“Oh yeah, he got a little taste of our lifting program and what we do in the weight room already,” he said. “He had never really lifted before.”

Williams said he already has his summer booked – and it doesn't involve a vacation.

“I'll have PAC (Panther Athletic Conditioning) for football every morning, then basketball in the afternoon,” he said. “Then on my own time and weekends, I'll run track. Next year is going to be pretty exciting – I can't wait for football.”