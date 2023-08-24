Liberty Hill was certainly a vastly different place in 1953 than it is now.

However, one aspect of life in the Hill Country town that is the same now as it was then is the presence of a place where youngsters can hone their baseball and softball skills in the hopes of making dreams on the diamond come true.

Liberty Hill Youth League recently celebrated its 70th anniversary and the organization is as strong as ever – in fact, it continues to grow by leaps and bounds, said LHYL Vice President of Baseball Jake Bowen.

“Pretty soon we’re going to be at 1,000 kids,” he said. “We’ve had to expand teams and shorten practice times to be able to accommodate the numbers we currently have.”

Just how rapid has the league’s growth been in recent years?

As recently as the fall season of 2019, there were 234 baseball players and 62 softball players registered – 296 participants in all. As of the just-concluded spring 2023 season, those numbers have skyrocketed to 703, 175 and 878, respectively, an overall increase of nearly 200 percent.

Currently, the league has seven baseball and two softball fields at its disposal, but even with the recent expansion of its downtown complex, available field space is still struggling to keep up with ever-growing participation.

In order to help combat this problem, Bowen said it’s critical both sides of the house, as it were, works together to make it all work.

“Right now, we’re making a really big push to have both baseball and softball work together,” he said. “Not just one or the other because we’re all one big league.”

LHYL is an all-volunteer organization that depends on the goodwill of others to help make everything run smoothly and Bowen has been enthused so far with the outpouring of local residents, he said.

“I’ve been really impressed with the generosity of everyone here in Liberty Hill,” said Bowen, who is a U.S. Army commissioned officer who moved here with his family in 2021. “The community here is great and every time we’ve needed help with something, they’ve been willing to step up.”

One of the issues the league faces, though, is needing a more streamlined way of hooking available volunteers up with the proper projects, he said.

“We could really use a volunteer coordinator,” said Bowen. “I know there are people out there who want to help, but we just need to make them aware of how they can. We’re really making a huge marketing effort to get the word out and with the way social media has exploded, we see that as the primary medium to connect with the community and we’ve had great success.”

Once the league gets young players on the field, the job of properly teaching them the game begins, which is where the legion of volunteer coaches enters the equation, said Bowen.

“Our main goal as coaches is to keep kids in love with the game,” he said. “Then at some point, once a kid learns how to play the game the right way, he or she becomes a mentor for the younger ones – that’s the environment we’re striving to create.”

Bowen said even down to the smallest details or most menial tasks, the league can always use more helping hands.

“For example, we always need people to work the concessions stand and especially scorekeepers,” he said. “It’s a challenge, but we know there are plenty of people out there who want to give back to the community.”