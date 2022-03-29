One-hundred minutes of playing time wasn't enough to settle the issue at Bob Shelton Stadium on the campus of Hays High School in Buda on Friday night between the Lady Panthers and their opening-round Class 5A state-playoff opponent Alamo Heights.

Liberty Hill had been pegged back after having a 2-0 lead with 15 minutes to go and once the Mules had equalized with only a minute left on the clock, it seemed as if all the momentum had swung the way of the San Antonio school.

However, the additional 20 minutes of extra time produced no goals, so we headed to the dreaded penalty-kick shootout to decide matters.

At that point in the proceedings – whether it's a World Cup final on the grandest stage or a high-school playoff game in central Texas – one may as well buy a lottery ticket as far as the outcome is concerned when one of these takes place.

Many a tear has been shed over the years as the result of these hope-for-the-best skills contests and this occasion was certainly no different.

The thing about penalty shootouts is all the pressure is on the players taking the spot kicks.

One would assume the focus would be on the goalkeepers to make saves, but with only 12 yards separating the ball from the goal line, many times the best course of action for a keeper is to guess one way or the other and dive in that direction.

You can either make a spectacular save or look silly throwing yourself to the opposite side of the net from where the ball actually goes.

Even the best of goalkeepers around the world have been flummoxed over the decades by this cruelest of netminding fates, so for Brooklyn Escobar, there was no shame if the Lady Panthers freshman had folded under the crucible she faced with the state-title aspirations of her teammates at stake.

Instead, it was quite the opposite.

Escobar stood tall when she needed to most in making three saves during the 10-round affair, including the final kick of the evening with a lunge to her right to deny the ball from finding its way into the upper-left corner of the net.

Of course, though, Escobar wasn't the only hero.

Emma Stephens, Kassidy Contreras, Kaylie Fowler, Chloe Ludwick and Katie Wilson scored the five Liberty Hill goals, that – along with Escobar's acrobatics – punched the Purple-and-Gold's ticket to the second round against Southwest of San Antonio on Tuesday night.

For the Lady Panthers to have lost this game would've been a grave injustice based on how they dominated play for large stretches of the contest by bossing possession with their trademark passing game.

However, they also conceded a pair of goals after taking a 2-0 lead – which is very uncharacteristic of this team – as they usually land the hammer-blow third goal that puts the game away in such situations.

But, this is the playoffs and all the teams in the bracket are there for a reason, so despite the fact Alamo Heights was a third-place team in its district, they gave Liberty Hill more than a challenge.

The road doesn't get any easier for the Lady Panthers, either, as next they will face a Southwest side that won its district with a perfect 14-0 record, scoring 83 goals in the process while only allowing three in posting a 20-3-1 overall mark.

Last year, Liberty Hill also had a tough go in its playoff opener in grinding out a tough 3-0 win over Canyon, preceding an 8-0 blowout against Medina Valley in the second round before eventually falling to eventual state champion Dripping Springs by a 2-0 score in the regional quarterfinals.

We'll see what history has in store for this season's version of the Lady Panthers, but they sure showed some grit on Friday in what was only the first step on a path they hope will lead them all the way to the state tournament in Georgetown next month.