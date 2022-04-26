With only a pair of games left in the regular season, Liberty Hill is still fighting for a district championship with the first of those two contests at Georgetown on Tuesday night.

The Purple-and-Gold currently carries a 9-3 district mark and is tied atop the standings with Cedar Park and Rouse, with Georgetown one game behind at 8-4.

Coming off a 14-4 road win over Leander on Friday, the Panthers will look to sweep the season series with the Eagles after having previously defeated them, 3-1, on April 1 when seniors Cole Jefferson and Conner Sherburn limited them to only a single marker.

However, on Friday it was senior Kade Neuenschwander (3-1) who started and pitched the Panthers to a win with 4 2/3 gritty innings while allowing four runs on five hits, throwing 88 pitches in the process.

After not having pitched for nearly a month – and not at all in district play – Neuenschwander has pitched in three of the Panthers' past five games and proven himself to be a dependable arm, which was further on display against the Lions, said Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson.

“Kade had a tough inning in the first after we had just scored four and we were trying to figure out how not to give up four,” he said. “But, with the bases loaded, he got a strikeout and a double play to get out of it only allowing one run. After that, he had some good innings getting a lot of contact.”

In the top half of the opening frame, Liberty Hill had plated four runs after consecutive singles by Logan Dyer, Carson Riley and Kash Durkin loaded the bases for Colby Demars, whose double to left cleared the bases for the first runs of the game.

The game was essentially put out of reach when the Panthers scored five runs in the third to take a 9-3 lead, including Dyer's bases-loaded triple to drive home three.

Dyer went 3-for-5 (fourth three-hit game of the season) with five runs batted in and two runs scored to lead Liberty Hill's offense, while Riley and Durkin were also 3-for-5 on the night.

Following Neuenschwander's departure from the game, Conner Sherburn took over on the mound and delivered 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, while allowing only one hit and striking out three to close the game.

Liberty Hill currently has four players hitting .400 or better in Durkin (.444), Neuenschwander (.422), Dyer (.417) and Riley (.412).

Durkin also leads the Panthers with eight home runs, 28 RBI and 33 runs scored on the season.

Cedar Park and Rouse play each other on Tuesday before the Raiders close the regular season against Marble Falls and the Timberwolves play Georgetown, so it would appear the Panthers have a more favorable path to the championship.

But, don't tell that to Hutcherson.

“All of the games are big,” he said. “Especially when you play in a district like we do where it's so strong from top to bottom, so all we can do is go out, play well and see what happens.”