As winter finally begins to transition into spring, state soccer playoffs are upon us and Liberty Hill will be an active participant, as the Lady Panthers will enter the postseason next week looking to better their third-round result of last season.

Unfortunately, the Panthers' boys' squad will miss out of the playoffs for a second straight season.

However, we believe the foundation first-year head coach Felix Esparza has laid down will provide a proper springboard to the future and allow the boys to regain the perennial playoff form the program enjoyed during its days in Class 4A.

Standing on the sidelines at a frigid Panther Stadium on Friday night, it was quite apparent the group Esparza has at his disposal is one that has bought into a system of playing for one another and never giving up regardless of the situation.

For example, on this night, Liberty Hill had already been eliminated from playoff contention when it took the field to face Glenn in their final game of the season.

On a night when the conditions were inhospitable and there was nothing to gain in the standings, it would've been easy to just go through the motions and head for a jumbo hot chocolate.

But, that wasn't the case.

The occasion happened to mark Senior Night, which meant the last game in Purple-and-Gold for many of the players on the field and all the seniors got playing time, which was a nice touch by Esparza in rewarding those that put just as much work in, but rarely get the spotlight during games.

Sometimes, we forget the athletes we follow at the high-school level are still kids and expect perhaps too much of them at times, so to see an occasion when the result on the scoreboard was a bit secondary was indeed refreshing.

Sure, you want to win.

But, on an evening such as this, we owe it to them to provide a lasting memory with an experience they can think back on with fondness years in the future.

“Hey, remember Senior Night when I got to play forward and you got to play goal? We almost froze to death, but it was great!”

The Panthers ended up losing a hard-fought, spirited contest to the Grizzlies by a 1-0 score, but afterwards there were hugs, handshakes and photo opportunities before the players walked off the pitch and into the night, many of them for the last time following a competitive game.

Liberty Hill's female footballers will play on when the playoffs begin after the conclusion of spring break.

But for the boys, despite the fact Friday night marked the last-chance saloon for this season, one feels the program is headed in the right direction under Esparza's stewardship.

Better things ahead, lads.