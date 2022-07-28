After a successful season last year that saw it finish fifth at a national tournament, the Liberty Hill Youth League's Under-10 softball squad wanted a bigger challenge this time around.

So, as opposed to only playing locally, the Panthers made the jump to select softball in order to provide a bigger challenge for these budding players, said head coach Mike Etheridge.

“We wanted better competition,” he said. “But, in order to do that, we needed a set of family and parents that are dedicated because for this program to be successful, we need to have a good family core.”

The Panthers are composed of Sofia Brooks, Aidynn Dungan, Kelsey Etheridge, Brehna Havelka, Felicia Kurczewski, Samantha Lain, Caleigh Newberg, Olivia Oehrlein, Sidney Quick, Scarlett Smithson, Juliana Willis and Jocelyn Willis and are coached by Etheridge, along with assistants Lesley Havelka, Brett Lain and Jennifer Willis.

In June, the Panthers played at the National Championship Sports state championships in Dallas and prevailed to be crowned champions in the Class C division after having to fight back through the loser's bracket to win six straight games in one day to finish with an overall record of 8-1.

Dungan, the club's starting shortstop, said much of the team's success was due to the chemistry she and her teammates shared all season.

“I think it's because we all get along really well,” she said. “It's easy to talk to people on our team and it's a lot of fun.”

Etheridge said Dungan provides the spark the rest of the team feeds on the field and off.

“Aidynn is the pride and joy of our team,” he said. “She has an uplifting spirit and keeps the team excited.”

Havelka was in the circle for the championship game – a 2-1 victory – in addition to another pair of wins on the day that helped propel the Panthers to a title.

“It's really fun to strike people out,” said Havelka, who features a fastball, curve, change-up and riseball and is known as 'The Terminator.' “It was pretty cool.”

Following the Panthers' triumph in Big D, next up were the Gulf Coast Nationals in Galveston, sanctioned by the Fastpitch America Softball Association.

Down on the Gulf, the Panthers were matched up against a field of 11 other teams and won their first three games, before dropping two straight to finish third for the event.

In addition, a pair of Panthers won events in the skills challenge, as Havelka was victorious in the home run derby and Smithson triumphed in the home-to-home dash.

Overall, the Panthers posted a record of 56-21 over the course of the season, which ran from January to July, winning five tournaments in the process.

For Dungan, it was her first season of facing opposing pitchers, as opposed to to coach-pitch in the lower age groups and said she progressed as a hitter as the campaign went along.

“At the beginning of the season, I was still learning,” she said. “But, by the end of the year I was getting better.”

According to Dungan, representing her hometown at a national event was a source of great joy.

“I've always lived in Liberty Hill and it's always been my home,” she said. “It's a small town and I have a lot of friends here.”

Along those lines, Etheridge said he goes out of his way to recruit only Liberty Hill athletes – unlike many select programs that draw players from all over – in order to maintain a sense of community identity.

“It's just the pride I have in my town,” he said. “We're big on Liberty Hill and we want to keep it that way.”