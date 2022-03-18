On a sunny, warm mid-March afternoon, the Lady Panthers softball team took to the diamond in a rare matinee performance on Wednesday when the Purple-and-Gold hosted Leander.

Usually, high-school sports are played exclusively on Tuesday and Friday nights, with the exception of early-season tournaments that extend into Saturday.

But, the fact it was spring break meant all bets were off as far as that was concerned, so there we were in the glorious sunshine and near-80-degree temperatures only a few days removed from sub-freezing wind-chill last Friday night for the girls' soccer game only a stone's throw away at Panther Stadium.

What a difference a few days can make for Mother Nature.

Unfortunately, that was the best part of the afternoon as the Lady Panthers fell to the Lions by a 10-0 score.

But, it wasn't their fault.

You see, Leander happens to have a pitcher that throws like an underhanded Nolan Ryan who is ticketed for the University of Oklahoma next year, so no fair.

We know Molly Cochran has some bat speed because the junior outfielder was the only Liberty Hill batter to not strike out on the day and got the only hit off the contest for the home side.

Later that same evening, we returned to the complex for the Panthers' baseball team's district opener against East View, a game Liberty Hill prevailed in by a 12-2 score.

The Panthers missed the playoffs last season and are on a mission to see to it history doesn't repeat itself in that regard this spring.

So far, they've been taking out their angst on baseballs by crushing cowhides over outfield fences across central Texas.

Liberty Hill has already more than doubled its number of home runs from all last season with a lineup that has clearly muscled up after lacking power last season.

Big, left-handed hitting first baseman Kash Durkin and second baseman Trent Eller have led the way in the pitch-bashing department with three long balls each, forming a potent right side of the infield for the Panthers.

No wonder both will take their respective big bats to the college level next year.

Didn't take long for the home team to put this one away after putting a snowman on the board in the first inning in the form of an 8-spot against a pair of Patriots pitchers.

The highlight of the frame – and the game – was a three-run homer off the bat of senior shortstop Garrett Neeley that sailed over the left-field fence and off into the wilderness to for all intents and purposes end the contest before it had barely begun.

Only 24 hours later, we hit the road for Leander, where the Panthers would face much more rugged competition in Rouse, a team that advanced all the way to the Class 5A state tournament last season.

Liberty Hill scored four in the third inning to take a 4-1 lead, but the Raiders would respond with seven unanswered runs in an 8-4 victory.

Notable is the fact Rouse actually has a natural-grass surface that includes a dirt infield – something that is becoming more and more of a rarity these days as so many schools are switching to all-artificial playing surfaces.

Very refreshing.

All that and school wasn't even in.

Stay tuned for what should be an exciting district season for both the Panthers' baseball and softball squads as the days continue to get longer and warmer.

About time.