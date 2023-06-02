During the fall season, tennis is a team sport with the emphasis more on the collective effort toward victory.

However, once spring rolls around, the competition takes on a more individualistic approach in the form of traditional tournament play, as players compete in singles and doubles as separate entities as opposed to the team tennis concept.

For Liberty Hill senior Patrick Fay, that meant his last go-round as a high-school boys' player before graduation and the rangy righty finished his Purple-and-Gold days just as he began them in the Panthers rankings.

“Patrick started off as a freshman as the No. 1 player on a Class 4A team and finished as a senior as the No. 1 on a Class 5A team,” said Liberty Hill head coach Sherry Rhoden. “Not an easy thing to do, but he's worked extremely hard, taken lessons and played tournaments outside of school. Also, I think it's helped Patrick a lot to be part of a program that has allowed him to be himself.”

In addition to growing several inches in height since he arrived on campus four years ago, Fay said he has matured mentally, which has helped his game just as much – if not more – than the added physical prowess.

“I think I'm much better now because I'm more confident,” he said. “Now, I'm just hitting shots and I'm not afraid to serve and that has led to more success.”

In the fall, players can participate in both singles and doubles play if they desire, but in the spring, only one event can be selected and for Fay, that's been boys' doubles all four years and this season a pairing with freshman Jacob Cooper, with whom he advanced to the quarterfinals of the regional tournament after winning the district title.

On this day, Fay has arrived at the Panther Tennis Complex on a hot, sunny May afternoon along with his teammates despite the fact the season has already come to an end – another sign of the difference between him now and then, he said.

“As a senior, it's been fun to be a leader,” said Fay. “For the past two weeks, we've been helping out the JV (junior varsity).”

Fay's freshman campaign coincided with then-senior sister Lorelei's final season and now he will follow her to Texas A&M University, where he will study business and accounting and although his competitive tennis career has ended, his days on the court will continue.

“I'll probably play intramural there,” he said. “It's good my sister is there because I know if I need anything, she'll help me.”

However, the Panthers player that had the most success during the spring season was junior India Young, who was Liberty Hill's girls' singles No. 1 and advanced all the way to the Class 5A state tournament.

One thing Young has in common with Fay is she also followed an older sibling through the Panthers' program, with sister Ellis graduating off last season's squad.

Rhoden said the absence of her sister this year helped her concentrate more.

“India was able to blossom by having to rely more on herself without Ellis around,” she said. “I think that made her better on the court.”

Young decided to focus strictly on United States Tennis Association (USTA) play outside of school in the fall, then returned to her high-school teammates for the spring season.

“I played a lot of tennis in the fall at tournaments outside school,” she said. “My goal was to increase my UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) so I would have a better chance to play in college. But, next year is my senior year, so I want to enjoy the entire season with my teammates.”

Young attributes her recent success to a 180-degree shift in her mentality when she steps on the court these days compared to earlier on in her career, she said.

“Now, I play very offensively and aggressively and attack everything,” said Young. “When I was younger, it was the opposite. My coaches would tell me to hit the ball harder, but now I can with accuracy. Also, I think my competitiveness has a lot to do with it.”

Upon advancing to the state tournament in San Antonio, though, Young was defeated in the first round by Ella Wertz of Wakeland, 6-1, 6-3 – a loss she chalked up to perhaps letting the enormity of the situation get to her, but a mistake she won't make again, she said.

“I expected to make it to state this year and I know I was better than the girl I played,” said Young. “But, I was very nervous going in.”

How complete was her dominance up to that point in the season?

Young had not even dropped a single set in winning every match of the campaign – a fact that makes her confident she can make it back that far next year and beyond.

“My goal is to win state next year,” she said. “All I need to do is keep practicing and do a better job of handling my emotions on the court.”