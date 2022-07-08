On any given day upon entering the warehouse-like building on Highway 29 in Bertram, the sound of volleyballs being bandied about rises to the rafters as a host of young apprentices go about the business of honing their skills in the hopes of one day starring for their high school squad.

Country Fire Volleyball was founded in 2015 by Jason and Morgan Tuggle, a married couple that moved to Liberty Hill in 2012 only to discover a void that existed for local players that had to travel to Georgetown, Cedar Park or even Austin to find a place to supplement their respective games.

“Morgan was where it all started,” said Jason Tuggle. “She was the one who said 'I'd really love to start a club here.'”

Initially, the Tuggles built a gym on their property – much smaller than what's known as the “VolleyBarn XL”, the 15,000-square-foot palace that is now their main base of operations.

But, it wasn't long until the “VolleyBarn OG” outlived its usefulness as the club grew in numbers, which necessitated the new building.

“We were running out of room quickly,” said Jason, who is the club director. “So, we knew this was the path we needed to take.”

Sparkling resume

At the heart of the club is Morgan Tuggle, Country Fire's coaching director, who can boast of a quite impressive resume from her playing days.

Morgan was a state champion at Westwood High School in her native Austin, then went on to be an all-American at Trinity University, an NCAA Division III program in San Antonio, where she will be indicted into the school's Hall of Fame in October.

However, for her, it's about more than just what physical skills a player can bring to the court, but the kind of mental approach one has when stepping between the lines.

“We give all of our players an 'attitude evaluation,'” said Morgan. “Because everybody has talent, but coachability is what will get you places.”

According to Morgan, a “me-first” player has no place at Country Fire.

“We want the kind of person others want to be on the court with,” said Morgan. “It's all of the little things.”

Getting ready

On this day, what's known as a “prep tryout camp” was unfolding on the two courts for eighth and ninth-graders – one that is designed to ready them for the rigors they will face when they attempt to crack the lineup for their school teams – specifically the Lady Panthers of Liberty Hill, said Morgan.

“Liberty Hill has crazy talent,” she said. “(Lady Panthers new head) Coach (Marie) Bruce is already doing a lot of good things to build the team moving forward.”

For players that are about to make the quantum leap from middle school to high-school competition, the psychological aspect is just as critical as the physical, said Morgan.

“As teenage girls, they need to have confidence when they step onto the court,” she said. “We help them learn to believe in themselves and love volleyball more on the last day of the season than the first – players who want to be in the gym together.”

Those are the intangibles.

As far as the tangible skills required to make, then succeed on a high-school squad, it starts from the ground up, said Morgan.

“The biggest thing is footwork,” she said. “Having your feet set, being balanced, staying square to your target– we celebrate the little successes like these that lead to overall success. We can do this if we're only evaluating where the ball goes.”

Moving up the chain

Country Fire is divided into five different age groups – each with its own heat-inspired name – including Embers (pre-kindergarten through first grade), Sparks (second-fourth), Flames (fifth-sixth), Blaze (seventh-eighth) and Fire (ninth-12th).

Each has its own unique objectives, said Jason Tuggle.

“At the younger ages, we want them to play all the positions on the court because they don't have set positions yet, so they can be well-rounded,” he said. “Once players reach high-school age, they're more experienced, so we work more on the little things that will make them even better.”

Included in the curriculum at all ages, though, is Position Offensive Defensive System – or PODS – which was developed by the Tuggles to ensure players learn to play the game a particular way that stays the same as they work their respective ways up through the age groups.

“Just because you have two different teams with two different coaches doesn't mean all of a sudden, you'll have to learn something new,” said Jason. “So, that way we have the consistency that will ultimately lead to overall success.”

Building bonds

Club sports in the modern age is about augmenting players' skills in order to maximize their talent, which in turn will allow them to go as far as they can – up to and including playing at the college level.

But, that doesn't mean the individual ever rises above the group, said Jason Tuggle.

“Our motto is 'Team First,'” he said. “We tell parents right up front we guarantee practice time, but not playing time.”

In order to further the relationships that will build the kind of chemistry all winning teams have, more must be done aside from simply practicing and playing together, said Jason.

“We adopted a stretch of highway along 1869,” he said. “We'll be out there bonding and team building, then come back and have a barbecue – I guess you could say we win tournaments by picking up trash.”

After the last ball has been placed in a bin and the lights go out in the gym, Morgan said her goal is to help produce well-grounded individuals.

“We pray and put God first and by building awesome young women, we'll get great volleyball players,” she said. “The biggest thing is reminding the girls we play volleyball because it's fun – you need to be able to find joy in your spirit because that's why we play.”