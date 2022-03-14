When asked if he would rather hit a home run or rise up over the top of the outfield fence to steal one from the opposition, Jack Stavinoha didn't have to think twice.

“Definitely, rob one,” he said. “Something like that just shuts down the other team.”

Next season, the Liberty Hill senior outfielder will have the opportunity to commit grand larceny of the glove variety as a member of the Texas A&M-Texarkana baseball team after verbally committing to play for the Eagles, an NAIA program located in the state-line city.

Stavinoha said he chose his new school due to the academic opportunities, but also because he felt a similar athletic environment to his current school exists.

“I like the classes there – they have a good criminal justice program,” he said. “Also, the coach there does things a lot like here in Liberty Hill.”

Last season in his junior year, Stavinoha hit .290 with 11 runs batted in, led the Panthers in bases-on-balls with 29, was second in runs scored with 30 and on-base percentage at .519.

Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson said Stavinoha is the kind of offensive catalyst every team needs.

“Jack's one of those gritty guys that puts pressure on the defense,” he said. “He's a tough out.”

Defensively, Stavinoha patrols center field with excellent range and the ability to throw runners out from anywhere.

“He has a really good arm and is tough to run on,” said Hutcherson. “A good guy to have out there.”

Stavinoha also played football earlier on in his athletic career, but chose to stick solely with baseball once he reached high school and would like to become a game warden once he graduates from college, he said.

“I just like being out in the country,” said Stavinoha. “Ever since I was a kid, I've loved the outdoors, so for me, it wouldn't be like a job because it would be fun.”

Something Stavinoha has fun with these days is the ability to flash some leather in center and instantly change the momentum of a contest.

“It's great when you're nervous and just want to make a play,” he said. “When you do, it makes you feel great.”

Like any college student moving away from home for the first time, Stavinoha knows it won't necessarily be an easy adjustment at the outset – on and off the field.

“I know the pitching is going to be tougher and there's going to be a lot of talent and competition for spots on the field,” he said. “Also, it's going to be different to not have my family and friends around, but I'll just be focused on keeping my grades up and concentrating on baseball.”