One thing about these Liberty Hill Panthers.

They never give up.

No matter the situation or how high the stakes are.

Never close the book on these boys and the latest example of this steely resolve was on display on Friday in Bastrop in a game in which the Purple-and-Gold trailed by a 9-3 score at halftime and the outlook was as bleak as the stormy weather that enveloped the stadium on a blustery, rainy afternoon.

Perhaps another team would've figured it just wasn't their day and it would've been easy to say, “Well, we had a pretty good run and we got to the third round, which is further than most.”

Only problem with that kind of mentality is it's not in Liberty Hill DNA to think along those lines.

So, after being held without a touchdown the entire first half by Alamo Heights, the Panthers emerged from the halftime locker room with a renewed intensity and sense of purpose.

Senior center Jackson Harrison said the lads had a little chat at the break that entailed whether or not they were really ready for their season to end and if actions speak louder than words, what we saw in the second half was a ferocious reply.

After all, one has to go all the way back to last season's state championship game to find the last time Liberty Hill was kept out of the end zone for an entire half, so it's not something that's taken lightly by members of the “Slot-T Mafia,” as its known.

As the weather worsened, the Panthers' play got better, but so did a stubborn Mules side that also came out kicking in the second half.

In fact, after a first two quarters that looked as if we had an epic defensive battle on our hands, the second half more resembled a Old West shootout that had both teams taking shots at each other as the points began to pour down along with the rain.

Anyway, a combined 57 points later and we arrived at the 37-32 final – a result that was only sealed when a Hail Mary on the last play of the game was deflected in the end zone before finally falling to the ground just beyond the fingertips of an Alamo Heights receiver.

Let's not forget it was just last year these same two teams played another classic, with the Panthers also prevailing in that one by a score of 43-40.

Now, they'll move on to face Flour Bluff in the state quarterfinals in San Antonio, while on the other side of the bracket, the Panthers' conquerors in last year's state title game, South Oak Cliff, is looming after also advancing to the fourth round.

But, before a rematch can happen, each team still has two games to win, so let's not get ahead of ourselves quite yet.

However, another matchup with the Bears is a mouthwatering prospect after Liberty Hill has already proven it can beat a team it had lost to the previous year – see Crosby in last season's state semifinals – so it would only be appropriate to exact yet more revenge on the team that ultimately crushed their championship dreams last season.

Last year's win over Alamo Heights came a round later – in the fourth – compared to the third this time around, but it seemed like after they successfully navigated the Mules, there was going to be no stopping them from reaching Arlington.

This year, there's a similar feel.

It seems as if the Panthers were going to be derailed in their quest to return to Jerry World, it would come at the hands of Alamo Heights and that didn't happen, so now the sky is definitely the limit.

Flour Bluff defeated Panthers district opponent Veterans Memorial last week in its regional game by a score of 66-42, so there should be plenty of points once again this week at Dub Farris Stadium.

Or, it could be 9-3 at the half.

At which point, the Panthers would simply drive on and do what they always do – take care of business.