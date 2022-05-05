Emma Stephens played her senior season as if it was her last – and that's because it was, as the Liberty Hill midfielder doesn't plan to play in college.

Suffice it to say, Stephens went out with a bang, as she was named District Offensive Player of the Year after a campaign that saw her score 18 goals and collect 12 assists in helping lead the Lady Panthers to the third round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

In addition, Stephens was named to the all-state roster, as voted on by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Over the course of her four years on the varsity, Stephens netted 83 goals and piled up 55 assists in 89 games, including 38 goals in her sophomore season.

However, just as valuable as her scoring skills was her playmaking prowess in playing through balls to teammates along with blazing pace to make runs at defenders with the ball at her feet – particularly down the flanks before sending picture-perfect crosses into the box or cutting back inside and unleashing ferocious shots on goal.

Freshman goalkeeper Brooklyn Escobar was also named to the all-state team following a breakthrough campaign that saw her post a 17-2-4 record with 18 shutouts.

Along with Stephens on the all-district first team were senior defender Alyssa Lee, senior defender Katie Wilson, junior midfielder Kassidy Conteras and junior striker Kaylie Fowler.

Lee provided stability at the back while providing pinpoint set-piece delivery on corners and free kicks, while compiling 10 goals and 30 assists in four varsity seasons.

Wilson was part of a solid back three defensively, always calm and cool on the ball in helping transition from defense to the attack and had 16 goals and 23 assists in 104 varsity games.

Contreras collected eight assists, good for third on the Lady Panthers' scoring charts while lending a steadying influence in her midfield role.

Fowler led Liberty Hill with 22 goals and 15 assists – marking the second straight season the speedy striker has led the squad in finding the back of the net – and has already scored 71 goals in only 75 varsity games.

Named to the second team were junior defender Cordelia Brown and sophomore midfielder Neeley Giessinger, who was third on the team with 15 goals on the season.

Honorable mention went to sophomore midfielder Carson Glenn and Escobar.

A host of Lady Panthers achieved all-district all-academic status including Kelsey Castillo, Escobar, Contreras, Ryan Curington, Addison Lee, Ellie Thompson, Giessinger, Stephens, Wilson, Alyssa Lee, Glenn, Sophia Gonzales-Venegas and Gracie Garner.

Liberty Hill finished the season with an overall record of 19-3-4 to go with a 10-1-3 district mark and a second-place showing in the standings before advancing to the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.