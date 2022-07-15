Blake Boren is certainly not unfamiliar with Liberty Hill basketball.

After all, for the past 20 years, he has been involved with the Panthers' boys' hoops program, first as a player, then as a coach under father Barry Boren, who recently retired after two decades as the Purple-and-Gold's bench boss.

Now, the younger Boren will slide down the bench one more seat after being named Liberty Hill's new head coach following an 11-year stint as an assistant.

According to Boren, it still doesn't seem as if it's really happened.

“It all feels surreal,” said Boren, 34. “It seemed like my dad was going to coach forever.”

Forever has now come and gone, leaving son to take over for father – a man who has become synonymous with Panthers basketball since the turn of the century.

But, make no mistake, the longtime apprentice is ready to step in for the master.

“For me, it's really nice because I already know all of the kids,” said Boren. “But, I'm excited and a little anxious because it's like my first year teaching all over again and my goal as a head coach is to able to bring that kind of energy every year.”

Same, but different

Of course, inevitable comparisons will come up between father and son – a juxtaposition Boren said has similarities.

“One of the biggest ways we're alike is being very detailed in everything – from the drills we run in practice to what we say in the huddle,” he said. “We also both have a passion for basketball and teaching and coaching kids.”

However, Boren added there are also stark contrasts.

“I think my level of patience is higher,” he said. “As a JV head coach, I was able to tolerate mistakes more because the kids are in more of a learning situation.”

Boren said he truly needed to march to the beat of his own drummer once he joined the coaching ranks – a process that involved stepping out of his father's considerable shadow.

“At first, I was trying to be just like him,” he said. “But, I had to find my own way because I'm a different person.”

Xs and Os

On the court, the Panthers will still look very similar as they have in the past – in other words a brand of basketball that relies heavily on pressure all over the floor in creating havoc for the opposition – although Boren has already had a hand in the plan for some time, he said.

“A lot of the sets and plays we've been running were mine,” said Boren. “I would use them with the JV, they would be successful, then make their way up to the varsity.”

But, just because his team will play a hectic style, don't expect Boren to mirror his players on the sidelines.

“If I start acting crazy, that would just add to the chaos,” he said, before paraphrasing James 1:19. “I need to be quick to hear, slow to speak and slow to anger.”

On the court will be a different story altogether, though.

“We have hard-nosed kids that play hard – that's the Liberty Hill way,” said Boren. “We always want to play fast on defense and create turnovers and play fast on offense.”

Dual ascendancy

As Boren readies to take on the challenges of his new position, wife Kristina, an English teacher at Liberty Hill High School, is also set to tackle a new role.

“She just got named department chair,” said Boren. “Kristina has always been supportive of me and I'm very proud of her.”

The Borens are carrying on a tradition, as both husband and wife are Liberty Hill graduates – a fact that definitely means something to Boren and in some ways, helped guide his career path.

“I could've left for a head coach job somewhere else,” he said. “But, I didn't necessarily feel like I was ready and what better place to learn than here from my dad.”

But, there's more to it than that.

“I like it here – I didn't want to leave and then maybe not be able to come back,” said Boren, who also teaches math. “For me, this isn't a stepping stone – it's my dream job.”

Now that he has it, Boren intends to take full advantage of the opportunity.

“I'm a different person than my dad and I'm confident in my abilities,” he said. “I'm excited to get the chance to show people the real me.”

At the end of the day – at least for now – Boren said the results he gets on the court will be interpreted one of two ways.

“People will want to say if I have success, it's because of my dad and if I fail, it's because of me,” he said. “It's the reality I'll have to deal with for the first year. But, as long as I'm taking care of my players, I'll be fine with it.”