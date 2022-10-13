When Joe Pitchford was on the ground injured after only the junior halfback's second carry of the contest during Liberty Hill's road game against Cedar Creek two weeks ago, another junior knew he was about to get his chance once his teammate walked off the gridiron not to return.

Enter Jaxson Hines, a 5-foot-11, 187-pound backup that had seen action already earlier in the season, but now was thrust into the spotlight in the wake of Pitchford's misfortune.

However, despite having only carried the ball four times previously this year, Hines said it didn't take long for any butterflies he may have had to quickly disappear once he got into the heat of battle.

“At first when Joe got hurt, it caught me off guard,” said Hines. “But, once I got into the game, it just felt right.”

Hines went on to gain 72 yards on nine carries in the Panthers' 70-10 victory over the Eagles, including a one-yard touchdown run to finish off the scoring for Liberty Hill.

According to Hines, his level of confidence in stepping in for a starter – and in the process becoming one himself – is a result of the assuredness that comes from his coaches having faith in his abilities.

“I figure I might as well go out there and do my job because I know how to do it,” said Hines. “(Liberty Hill assistant) Coach (Paul) Kilby and (Panthers offensive coordinator) Coach (John) Hall have always treated me like a starter in practice.”

Ironically, when Hines first arrived in Liberty Hill after his family moved to Texas from Louisiana in eighth grade, he played a different position – and one that isn't really part of the Panthers' plans on game nights.

“When I got here and I met (former Liberty Hill head) Coach (Jeff) Walker, he asked me what position I played and I told him wide receiver,” said Hines. “He kind of gave me a little laugh and said 'Well, we don't throw the ball here.'”

Not helping once he made the position switch was a knee injury that kept Hines off the field for three months his freshman year, but he came back strong the following season and made his varsity debut in the Panthers' opening-round 57-7 home playoff win over Bastrop.

But, those four carries and 45 yards against the Bears in a blowout were to be his only backfield action until the district opener against Tivy this year, in which he carried four times for 36 yards and a touchdown – the week directly preceding the Cedar Creek game.

“When I got my first varsity touchdown, you couldn't wipe the smile off my face,” said Hines. “It was electrifying.”

Last week's home showdown with Veterans Memorial was Hines' first start, though, which cranked up the intensity level, he said.

“I'm not going to lie – there was a lot of pressure,” said Hines, who rushed 14 times for 92 yards and a touchdown in Liberty Hill's 56-49 victory over the Patriots. “But, after the first whistle blew, I was locked in.”

As opposed to the first two touchdowns of his varsity career, which were both the Panthers' final scores of the game when the outcome had already long been decided, Hines' three-yard run provided the Purple-and-Gold's first points of the evening after having fallen behind by an early 7-0 score.

“The play was a '44 Blast' – it's designed to get five to seven yards,” he said, of his three-yard rumble into the end zone. “All I have to do is trust my lineman.”

Speaking of trust, Hines has already gained that of Panthers head coach Kent Walker, who lauded him for his ability to step right into the lineup without a hitch.

“Jaxson has stepped up and done an outstanding job for us,” said Walker. “He knows what's at stake.”

Walker said Hines' dedication – particularly in the offseason – made him a prime candidate to fill in for one of the starters should injury hit his squad.

“I don't believe Jaxson missed a single day of training over the summer,” he said. “A lot of it is also what we do as a team in the weight room – he doesn't have the build of a receiver anymore.”

Hines added he has successfully transitioned from the high-wire act out wide to the rugged running lanes he now traverses from a physical standpoint.

“As a receiver, I relied more on speed and trying to get around people – a little bit of a fear of contact,” he said. “But, now I feel like I'm a hybrid back that can run right through or around.”

Liberty Hill (6-1, 3-0) will travel to face Lockhart (4-2, 1-1) on Friday and Hines is certain to once again play a prominent role for the Panthers after having rushed for 200 yards on 27 attempts with three touchdowns the past three weeks.

Hines knows his role now is to be more of an impact player on the field as opposed to one that can only offer support to this teammates from the outside looking in.

“Like in the Hutto game (a 56-49 Liberty Hill loss),” he said. “On the sidelines, I couldn't really relate to what the guys on the field were feeling. But, now I need to help make sure we have the motivation to keep going.”