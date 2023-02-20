Even by the lofty standards Liberty Hill has as far as shutting down the opposition, the defensive display put on by the Lady Panthers in their Class 5A state regional quarterfinal contest against Tivy at LBJ High School in Johnson City on Monday night was an absolute masterclass.

Eight points was all the Antlers could muster in the opening pair of periods in a 53-31 victory that advances Liberty Hill to the regional semifinals on Friday in San Antonio.

Lady Panthers head coach Chris Lange was duly impressed by the defense his squad played over the course of the opening two quarters.

“Awesome,” he said. “They only scored two buckets and four free throws, so when you're playing that kind of defense, you've done a really good job – especially with the foul trouble and the substitutions and people playing out of their usual spots – it was a really good job.”

Despite allowing only four points on a field goal and pair of free throws in the opening quarter, Liberty Hill still only had a 10-4 lead after one – courtesy largely of sophomore point guard Gabby Mundy, who poured in eight of her game-high 22 points in the opening period.

However, after Mundy hit a pair of free throws to put the Purple-and-Gold up, 7-4, it was the beginning of a 19-0 run that spanned the first and second quarters, increasing the lead to 24-4.

In fact, Tivy didn't score its first points of the period until only 1:40 remained in the half and Liberty Hill led, 30-8, at halftime after senior Abbie Billingsley and freshman Josie Perkins hit back-to-back 3- pointers for the Lady Panthers' final points of the half.

Tivy emerged for the second half a more determined side and it was the Antlers' accuracy from distance that got them back to within shouting distance in the third quarter, as they drained four shots from beyond the arc, including a pair from Leilah Rodriguez, but Billingsley answered back with another of her own and Liberty Hill still led, 39-22, after three periods.

Bruce finished off a rugged performance in the fourth quarter, scoring six of her 17 points in helping close out the win.

After leading the Lady Panthers with 14 points in Liberty Hill's 57-51 win over Jefferson in the same building on Friday night, Bruce is brimming with confidence as she and her teammates advance.

“I feel like I have more experience this year,” said Bruce. “Last year, I didn't get as many opportunities because of the seniors in front of me and I was just mainly on the court for defensive purposes since I was a big body. But this year, I've had more opportunities to score because I've had more chances on the offensive end.”

Interestingly enough, in direct contrast to what transpired in the same gym in the Lady Panthers' previous playoff outing – a 57-51 second-round win over Jefferson on Friday – Lange didn't have his players shoot around to warm up for the second half after having them come out and warm up early in the previous contest following a poor shooting display in the opening half of that game.

Lange explained strategy was more important than form at that point in the proceedings this time around.

“Didn't have to shoot – we were up 22,” he said. “At the half, it was more about getting them off their legs and talking about what we're going to do the in second half, how we needed to handle what they were going to come out and try to do. We didn't do as great a job as I'd like to on that part of it. But, it was good enough to hold on to win.”

Lange said Bruce is rounding into the form of the player he knew she could be.

“Evie's a great talent and we depended on her a lot last year,” he said. “But this year, she's just stepped it up, taking to the next level. We're lucky to have her on our side and I'm really pleased with her. You can trust her to handle the ball, shoot the ball and make the right decision.”

Liberty Hill (30-9) will next face the winner of the Veterans Memorial-Vela game in the regional quarterfinals at Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Bruce has now made it to the at least the fourth round of the playoffs in each of her first two seasons and said there's no reason the Lady Panthers can't improve on last year's result – a regional final loss to eventual state champions Cedar Park.

“Second year in a row – it feels awesome,” she said. “We have a good team and I think we can get further than we did last year.”

Last year's Liberty Hill team lost four of five starters to graduation, with Mundy the only returner, but Lange said turnover has no bearing on how his team performs.

“I think it tells you we're never going to just roll over. We're going to come out and compete every single night,” he said. “We don't care if we're freshmen, sophomore, juniors or seniors – it's about the team. I think we do a really good job of putting the team first and fighting for each other and it shows at the end of the night and we're growing from it and it we're just going to be better next year.”

For now, though, it's just on to the next game in the hopes of a return trip to the regional final.

“We're happy to be where we're at, but we're not satisfied,” said Lange. “We'd like to get one more – it's always one more – so that's where we're at.”