Annie Witt had no idea what she was doing when the Liberty Hill sophomore desperately lunged headlong after a ball that was careening out of bounds late in the third set of the Lady Panthers' Class 5A state regional quarterfinal match against Canyon on Tuesday night.

But, she did know one thing.

She was going to keep the play alive no matter what it took.

Indeed, Witt's outstretched hand got enough of the ball to send it back toward her teammates, who finished off the point in helping send Liberty Hill to a 3-0 (25-22, 34-32, 27-25) victory over Canyon at LBJ High School in Johnson City.

Lady Panthers head coach Marie Bruce said Witt's sell-out-style effort was exactly the kind of play she needed from her team if they were to defeat the Cougars, who entered the match with an overall record of 41-7 after having tied atop its district standings with a 14-1 mark during the regular season..

“Going in tonight, we wanted to make sure we outworked them and we didn't quit until the very last point,” she said, of her squad's relentless pursuit of loose balls throughout. “I told them, we don't give up on any ball, on any play and they showed that tonight.”

Torrid start

The match was a nervy affair from the outset, with the opening point providing a preview of what was to come for the balance of the proceedings, when Canyon senior outside hitter Maya Jones – who led the Cougars with 401 kills on the season – soared above the net to hammer home a winner only for her shot to be blocked by Lady Panthers sophomore middle blocker Ava Kostroun, claiming a point for Liberty Hill instead.

Despite the teams staying within a point or two of each other in the opening moments, the Purple-and-Gold soon surged to a lead on the strength of kills from Gigi Mason and Witt, along with aces from Kealy Dirner and Keegan Walton for a 10-6 lead, prompting Canyon to call an early time-out.

However, whatever was discussed in the Cougars' huddle had little effect once play got back underway, as Taylor Gaines and Kostroun both hit a pair of winners during a sequence that saw the Lady Panthers build their advantage to as much as 18-11 until the Cougars finally roared back with a response.

Canyon used a 6-1 run to level the score at 22-22 – the first time it had been even since 4-4 – before Liberty Hill won the final three points and the set.

Chaotic second stanza

At season's end, the second set was one the Lady Panthers may look back on as the one that ultimately propelled them to great things.

Dirner collected a kill to begin the set, followed by fellow junior outside hitter Mason winning three straight Lady Panthers points with pinpoint kills off precise sets from senior Macy Land and junior Carson Glenn, who have formed a late-season dynamic duo of a supply line since the former was inserted into the starting lineup down the stretch of the campaign.

Jones then got her revenge for the earlier rejection when the 6-foot-1 senior pounded a drive that deflected off the Liberty Hill block and ended up in the top row of the stands on the home side of the court, to tie the set at 11-11 on the way to a 16-13 Canyon lead.

A late 5-0 Canyon run put it into position to finish off the set at 24-22, until Witt came to the rescue with a winner to prolong the set into what was about to become a marathon.

The sides combined to successfully fight off nine set points until finally with the score 33-32, it was Mason who powered home the last of her three straight kills to win the set for Liberty Hill.

At that point in the proceedings, Mason already had 10 kills, which prompted her teammates to get her the ball as often as possible, said Bruce.

“We always tell our setters to hit the hot hitter,” she said. “Make decisions with the ball to let them stay hot and be able to get those kills.”

As for the momentum the Lady Panthers gained from prevailing in such a high-flying, drama-filled set, Witt said they had learned from an earlier occasion this season.

“We lost a set like that at home against Rouse,” she said of the 31-29 second-set loss to the Raiders on Oct. 18 during the second round of district play in a match they would go on to lose in four sets. “When that happens, it definitely sucks the life out of your team.”

Bruce echoed the critical nature of the outcome of the set and the impact it would have on the match as a whole.

“We were down a majority of that set, so to actually come back and win it and for them to have to fight back and win two in a row was huge,” she said. “I think it did a lot for our confidence and also our momentum for the match.”

Wild finish

But, if anyone among the raucous crowd packed into the small gym on the campus of the Class 2A school thought the Cougars' will was broken following the harrowing second set, they were sorely mistaken.

In fact, if the second set was a barnburner, the third was a three-alarm fire and it was the Cougars that looked to be dousing the flames of their season going up in smoke, as Canyon got out to an 11-7 lead midway through.

However, Mason went on another tear, with three consecutive kills, followed by a block to pull Liberty Hill within a point at 15-14 before Witt and senior Morgan Poulain contributed a kill and a block, respectively, on the ensuing two points to reclaim a 16-15 lead.

Mason got her final kill of the evening to tie the score at 22-22, then Witt picked up another until Liberty Hill served for the match at 26-25.

Just as the match had begun, the Lady Panthers' block challenged a Canyon shot and sent it back from where it came to close out the Cougars once and for all.

Mason led Liberty Hill with 15 kills, while Dirner added 13 and Witt nine in the victory.

The Lady Panthers moved to 40-10 on the season and will next face Sharyland (44-4, 17-1), the District 31 champions, at Northside Sports Gym in San Antonio on Friday with a chance to advance to the regional semifinals.

Liberty Hill has won all three of its playoff matches to this point in straight sets and haven't dropped a set since the penultimate match of the district campaign against Hays in a four-set victory over the Hawks on Oct. 21.

The Lady Panthers' current run has seen them progress the furthest they have in the postseason since the 2017 season, when Liberty Hill made its second straight Class 4A state semifinals appearance and third in four years.

Bruce attributed her team's success so far this postseason to an unyielding desire to emerge victorious.

“It's amazing,” she said. “What we've been able to do as a team is just a testament to the fight my girls have and their determination to be successful.”