When it comes to throwing baseballs, Kade Neuenschwander usually winds up from his position at the third-base corner of the infield before letting loose a laser across the diamond to first base to cut down a runner.

However, recently the Liberty Hill junior has been sending strikes plateward from the pitcher's mound in a newfound role as one of the Panthers' stoppers on the hill.

In fact, the right-hander has compiled a 4-1 record to go with a 3.23 earned-run-average and 20 strikeouts against only eight bases-on-balls in 20 1/3 innings this season.

But, most of those numbers have come over the past several contests as the Panthers worked their way down the stretch of the district schedule in securing a playoff berth.

Neuenschwander said he's pitched as long as he's played third base – in other words, his entire baseball life – although after playing almost exclusively at the hot corner all season this year, he was a bit surprised when he was summoned to the mound so late on in the campaign.

“At first, it caught me off guard a little,” he said. “But, all you can do is try to stay focused and not do more than you're capable of.”

So far, that's been plenty good enough, as Neuenschwander has proven to be another dependable arm Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson can hand the ball to in pressure situations with ways to get hitters out by keeping them off balance.

“My approach is more kind of just throwing multiple off-speed pitches,” said Neuenschwander. “But, I think I have a decent fastball.”

Hutcherson said Neuenschwander has grown as a player by leaps and bounds since his debut as a freshman.

“We thought Kade might be a JV player as a sophomore (last year),” said Hutcherson. “But, then school started and over the summer, something really clicked and we knew we could get more out of him as a player, so we were looking forward to him being able to contribute in all areas.”

As a result, Neuenschwander played on the varsity last season as a sophomore and contributed mightily, hitting .343 and playing solid defense – but that was only a sampling of what he was truly capable of, which has been on display this year.

Currently, Neuenschwander is batting .426 – second on the team – with 14 runs batted in as the Panthers ready themselves for their opening-round best-of-three playoff series against Johnson beginning on Friday night.

According to Neuenschwander, he and his teammates are on a mission this year after missing out on the playoffs last season.

“It's really important because we had all offseason to think about it,” said Neuenschwander. “Coming into this year, we had high expectations.”

Whether Neuenschwander is playing third or on the mound, though, he always needs his go-to breakfast on game days – and is very particular, he said.

“I usually have sausage kolaches,” he said. “They have to be sausage. If a place is out of sausage, I'll go someplace else.”

After properly loading up on the traditional Czech pastries, wardrobe adjustments are always in play once game time rolls around, said Neuenschwander.

“I was using batting gloves earlier in the season and wasn't hitting so well,” he said. “So, I stopped using them and it worked, but then I had to switch back again.”