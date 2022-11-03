With their first-round playoff exit jinx firmly in the rear-view mirror following their opening-round victory over Tivy on Tuesday, the Lady Panthers carried that momentum over into an area-round match-up against Harlandale – a 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-12) victory over the Indians on Thursday night that propelled them into the regional quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs.

Gigi Mason led Liberty Hill with 13 kills in a match the Purple-and-Gold firmly controlled from the outset against the District 28 champions.

Lady Panthers head coach Marie Bruce praised Mason for her ability to recognize when to put the hammer down and when to take some pace off her shots depending on the situation.

“Gigi knows when to be smart and when to be aggressive with her swings,” she said. “I think that comes with just more maturity and thinking through situations.”

However, early on it was Kealy Dirner who picked up right she left off in Tuesday's victory when the junior outside hitter led the Lady Panthers with 12 kills, 11 digs and a pair of aces.

Dirner smashed home the opening point of the match, then after Carson Glenn served up an ace, Dirner matched the feet with one of her own before adding another moments later.

Mason then collected her first kill of the evening to make it a Liberty Hill 10-2 lead.

As the set wore on, the Lady Panthers steadily increased their lead during a sequence that featured a pair of kills and a block by senior Morgan Poulain, two kills from Taylor Gaines and another pair from Mason before sophomore Annie Witt put the cherry on top of a set victory with a winner.

In the second set, Liberty Hill got out to another big lead early, including Witt collecting a kill and an ace on back-to-back points to double up Harlandale at 10-5.

Midway through the stanza, though, the Indians proved pesky by going on a 5-0 run to even the score at 14-14, but Dirner quickly answered with another back-to-back, kill-ace combo to restore a lead the Lady Panthers wouldn't relinquish the rest of the way.

Sophomore Ava Kostroun established a strong net presence in the second set in collecting three blocks, including a play that saw the 6-foot-2 middle blocker repel two separate shots on the same point.

Bruce said Kostroun has taken the opportunity to pair up with Poulain in the middle of the net and run with it quite effectively, gaining more playing time in the process.

“Everyone is happy for Ava and wants her to do well,” she said. “Being able to rotate her and Morgan is big for us.”

Mason had only six kills entering the third set, but that was when the junior outside hitter took off by hammering home winners on the first two points of the set, then adding another as Liberty Hill raced out to a 10-2 advantage.

Back-to-back Poulain blocks increased the lead to 14-8, which was followed by kills from Gaines, Dirner and Witt before Mason closed out the match with a flourish.

First, the 6-foot junior blocked a shot, then powered a kill, before collecting three of the final four points of the match as Liberty Hill closed out the Indians with a 7-0 run.

According to Mason, she was simply part of a well-oiled machine in the win.

“Everybody had great energy tonight,” said Mason, who entered the match leading the Lady Panthers with 376 kills on the season. “We just needed to be consistent.”

Liberty Hill (39-10) will next face the winner of the Canyon-Alamo Heights match on Friday in the regional quarterfinals next Tuesday at a yet-to-be determined time and location.

Bruce said either will provide her team with the toughest test they may face regardless of how far the Lady Panthers advance in the postseason.

“One of the hardest rounds is going to be this next one,” she said. “But, we'll be ready.”