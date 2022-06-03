When Victoria Phegley burst from the starting block and into the pool at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on the campus of the University of Texas back in February, the Liberty Hill junior made history.

Phegley was the first Panthers swimmer to qualify for the Class 5A state championships in the program's four-year history – competing in the 100-yard butterfly and finishing sixth in the consolation final in a time of 59.27 and 14th overall in 59.77.

According to Liberty Hill head coach Dimitra Becker, the program took a giant leap in its development this season, which was exemplified by Phegley's appearance in Austin.

“In only our fourth year of existence, it was huge to have a qualifier at state,” said Becker. “I think we're further ahead than I thought we would be at this point.”

In order to qualify for the state meet, Phegley put on a sparkling performance at the regional event, where she finished third in the 100-yard butterfly in 59.29 and was also third in the 200-yard butterfly in 1:58.21.

However, Phegley wasn't the only Purple-and-Gold swimmer to shine at the meet that was held at Texas A&M University.

Sophomore Cooper Hardy finished eighth in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:08.00 and 11th in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:52.71, while freshman Zaria Avestruz secured a pair of top-15 results with a 12th-place showing in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.33) and 14th in the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.05).

Liberty Hill's girls' 200-yard freestyle relay team of Avestruz, Brooke Becker, Addison Gonzales and Phegley finished ninth in a time of 1:47.88.

Avestruz said she likes competing in the backstroke for one very specific reason.

“Unlimited breathing,” she said. “You never run out of breath.”

In addition to her aquatic exploits with the Panthers, Avestruz competes for a club swim team, but said he prefers the atmosphere with her school squad.

“I really enjoy high-school swimming because it's a lot more fun,” she said. “Competitively, it's also easier to get to championship races.”

But, what she most enjoys is the bonding she and her teammates experience that doesn't exist in the individualistic club setting.

“Like when we were all sitting in a tent together at a seven-hour meet,” said Avestruz, of the Round Rock Invitational early in the season. “At that point, we were just getting to know each other.”

Avestruz added the extracurricular activities the team partakes in only add to the camaraderie level.

“We'll have team dinners, or go out shopping,” she said. “When we went to regionals, we bought cowboy hats and decorated them.”

At the district meet in Georgetown, Liberty Hill had a strong showing with 10 top-10 results in the individual events to go with a fifth by the girls' 200-yard freestyle relay team of Avestruz, Becker, Gonzales and Phegley in a time of 1:50.97.

Phegley finished first in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:57.47 and second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.54), while Hardy was fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:12.23) and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.28).

Other top-10 finishers for the Panthers included Becker (seventh, 100-yard backstroke, 1:19.90), junior Madelyn Edwards (eighth, 200-yard individual medley, 2:43.17), junior Grace Pringle (10th, 100-yard breaststroke, 1:20.82) and Gonzales (10th, 200-yard freestyle, 2:13.62).

Edwards said she prefers to compete in the medley events due to her well-rounded skill set.

“I'm pretty decent at all the strokes,” she said of the freestyle, butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke – which are all incorporated into the event with one leg of each. “I try to keep strong times and have fast starts.”

Edwards added the team only continues to gain valuable momentum moving forward into the future.

“Since we've gotten more people, we've become more centered around our teammates,” she said. “Especially in the relays because we know we have people to back us up.”

Part of the team's evolutionary upward curve has been Becker's presence on the high-school campus – where she teaches business – after moving up from the middle school.

“It's absolutely huge to be here all day with my swimmers,” said Becker, who was instrumental in starting the team four years ago. “Because that way, I can build relationships I otherwise couldn't – that was the first step in us getting better as a program – the second is having our own athletics period, which we'll have next year.”

Although the Panthers still host their “home” meets at the YMCA in Burnet and are without a pool to practice as a team in, there is some respite on the way as the program is currently negotiating with the City of Liberty Hill to have access to the new community pool scheduled to open at its City Park location in August.

But, that doesn't mean Becker will let up on the gas pedal of the program's promotion.

“We're happy and grateful for what we already have,” she said. “But, I'm still going to keep advocating and fighting for our kids.”