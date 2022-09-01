Players like Wyatt Sprinkle usually don't get the opportunity to even touch the ball very often, no less pick it up and run with it.

But, there the Liberty Hill senior defensive lineman was on Friday during the Panthers' season-opening home contest against Wagner, with a loose football bounding across the playing surface after an opposing ballcarrier had lost the handle and fumbled it away.

Sprinkle instinctively sped to the ball and deftly scooped it up without breaking stride before embarking on an 85-yard jaunt to the end zone with what he thought was his first-ever varsity touchdown.

But, not so fast.

As it turns out, an official had ruled the Wagner player's forward progress had been stopped before the ball was jarred loose, therefore the play was dead and Sprinkle's sprint was all for naught.

Elation quickly turned to disappointment.

“When you see the ball on the ground, there's just a rush of adrenaline,” said Sprinkle. “I just picked it up and sprinted to the end zone.”

Sprinkle is the latest in a long line of kin that have passed through the Panthers' program, the youngest of four brothers and also has a younger sister, sophomore Alyssa, who is on Liberty Hill's powerlifting team.

As for being the youngest of four boys, Sprinkle said he has a bit of a chip on his shoulder every time he takes the field.

“I feel challenged,” he said. “Like I want to be better than they were.”

At 6-feet, 190 pounds, Sprinkle isn't a prototypical defensive lineman, but what he doesn't have in size, he certainly makes up for it with grit, determination and a will to win, said Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker.

“I'm proud of where Wyatt is as a player with all the work he's put in,” he said. “He had a big play in the game and it's unfortunate it was called back.”

Aside from stats, there are intangible signs of progress Walker looks for when evaluating those who don't normally handle the ball.

“For a defensive lineman, I look at things like double-teams,” he said. “He might not be making the tackle, but he's occupying two blockers, which opens things up for his teammates to make plays, which is what we look for in defensive linemen.”

However, Sprinkle is versatile and proves to be just as adept standing in front of a barbecue grill as he is on a gridiron.

“I like to cook,” said Sprinkle. “My mom is a big cook – after all, she's had to cook a lot for all of us growing up.”

Sprinkle's specialty?

“Burgers,” he said. “I like to form the patties thin – then all I add is salt, pepper and onion powder.”

But, that's only the beginning.

“I'll start with just charcoal, then add wood chips for more of a smoky flavor,” said Sprinkle. “About six or seven minutes on each side, then lettuce, ketchup, mustard and pickles.”

Sprinkle also has an interest in a trade he said he hopes to make a vocation.

“I want to be a professional powder coater,” he said. “I have a buddy who does it and got me into it.”

Powder-coating is a process used to protect metal surfaces that is tougher than conventional paint due to the fact it's applied electrostatically and then cured by heat or ultraviolet light.

“Prepping takes a long time,” said Sprinkle. “You have to strip the old paint, then wipe it down with alcohol or it won't cure properly and the powder won't stick.”

For the time being, though, Sprinkle will continue to stick opposing ballcarriers that dare to venture his way on Friday nights.

“I like playing defense,” he said. “Because when you make tackles, you're more in the spotlight.”