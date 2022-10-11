Call it a lack of focus, if you like.

Or perhaps the absence of a killer instinct.

But, whatever is happening to the Lady Panthers when they have an opponent on the ropes continued to rear its ugly head on Tuesday night in a 3-2 (25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 23-25, 11-15) road defeat to Cedar Park.

However, one thing is for sure.

Liberty Hill head coach Marie Bruce needs to figure out what ails her squad in said situations – and she needs to do it fast.

“This is something that is a matter of getting to know players and how they work and that usually takes years,” said Bruce, after her team won the opening two sets against the Timberwolves, only to drop the next three. “Only I have to figure it out in two days.”

These two sides have played some epic matches the past three seasons since becoming district foes, with five-set thrillers a common occurrence.

Just the last time Purple met Green on the court in their first encounter earlier this year, it was the Lady Panthers who prevailed in five by a score of 3-2 (19-25, 25-12, 24-26, 25-20, 15-10), a contest in which it was Liberty Hill that came from behind after being down 2-1 in sets to claim victory.

In this matchup, though, it appeared as if there would be no late drama necessary to decide the issue, but the hosts had other ideas.

In the first set, Lady Panthers sophomore outside hitter Annie Witt – who had five kills in the opening stanza – pulled a few tricks from up her sleeve by – on more than one occasion – jumping at the net and winding up for a big windmill kill only to instead deftly place the ball into an opening in the Timberwolves' defense.

But, it was Kealy Dirner who had perhaps the play of the match when the junior laid out with a desperation dive toward the stands in keeping a play alive with a one-handed lunge and bump that sent the ball back into play from out-of-bounds, only to scramble to her feet and hammer home a winner seconds later.

Morgan Poulain added three kills and a pair of blocks as Liberty Hill closed out the set.

The second set saw the visitors hold the lead until midway through when the Timberwolves took a 9-8 advantage, marking the first time they had been ahead in the score since 2-1 in the first set, which precipitated a back-and-forth battle for the next several points until the Lady Panthers finally took control and prevailed by a 10-point margin.

But, just like in last Tuesday's road match against Glenn, when they led 2-0 in sets, then let the Grizzlies fight their way back from the brink with a third-set victory before ultimately winning in four sets, Liberty Hill failed to deliver the hammer blow when it had the chance.

To start the third set, back-to-back blocks by Gigi Mason brought the Purple-and-Gold back level after falling behind early, then Witt hit a winner to give them the lead at 5-4.

But, Cedar Park would prove stubborn in its resolve and after battling even most of the set, went on an 8-0 run to emerge with the third set win.

Bruce highlighted her side's inability to close the door on teams staring at a sweep.

“We have to be better in the third set,” she said. “It's been one of our downfalls.”

In the fourth, the Lady Panthers eventually built as much as 19-10 lead, including a quartet of kills from Dirner and a pair of aces by Carson Glenn, with another from Macy Land.

However, this was where Bruce's conundrum appeared from the shadows like a lurking ghost looking to spoil the victory party before it could begin.

The Timberwolves won five straight points and 11 of the next 14 to tie it at 22-22 before going on to win, 25-23.

So, following what seemed like a sure win salted away, the Lady Panthers were forced to the fifth-set race-to-15 to settle the issue.

Dirner came out strong in winning Liberty Hill's first three points with a pair of kills, followed by an ace for a 3-2 lead.

Witt claimed a kill and a block on consecutive points to make it 6-6, but after the score was even at 10-10, the Timberwolves won five of the final six points of the match to emerge victorious.

Bruce said her team was unable to seal the deal throughout.

“We weren't finishing plays,” she said. “We also made too many errors and Cedar Park is a team that hustles all the time.”

Land – a senior – replaced sophomore setter Ava Hight, who has gotten the bulk of playing time at the position for the majority of the season and junior defensive specialist Kylie Hutchinson also saw increased playing time in a pair of moves Bruce said were coaching decisions.

“With Macy, we're doing what's best for our hitters right now,” she said. “Kylie has been doing great in practice lately – both were a result of what we've been seeing in practice.”

Dirner led the Lady Panthers with 13 kills, while Witt added 12 wit Poulain collecting seven kills and five blocks to go with five kills and five blocks from Mason on the evening.

Despite the defeat, Liberty Hill (33-9, 8-2) remains in second place in the district standings behind Rouse (32-8, 10-0), which beat Leander in four sets on Tuesday.

But, the top four got tighter, as in addition to Cedar Park's win over the Lady Panthers, Hays swept Lockhart in straight sets on Tuesday, which leaves the Timberwolves and Hawks tied for third at 7-3, only a single match behind Liberty Hill.

For now, it appears those four teams will claim the district's playoff spots, as Glenn, the nearest pursuer of the four, is currently three matches behind at 4-6 with four matches left in the regular season.

Speaking of which, the Lady Panthers will next travel to Leander on Friday before hosting Rouse next Tuesday in a contest that could potentially decide the district title.

Bruce knows she needs to shore up her squad's deficiencies with the postseason only a few weeks away.

“This is how it's going to be for us in the playoffs,” said Bruce. “We haven't had the final push to finish matches.”