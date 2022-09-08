Aden Burrell has played football his entire life.

Only early on in his athletic life, the game he specialized in was the variety most of the rest of the world knows.

As in soccer.

Then he got to seventh grade and decided a change in his athletic endeavors was in order.

“It was a difficult choice for me to make,” said Burrell, a Liberty Hill senior cornerback. “There were a lot of guys I had been around for a long time, but I just wasn't enjoying soccer anymore.”

So, the die was cast and Burrell traded in being a central defender on the pitch for a different kind of defense in the American game – although initially he saw himself carrying the ball as opposed to stopping people with it.

“I wanted to be a running back and I was a tailback for a while,” he said. “My freshman year, I played both sides, but after moving up to varsity my sophomore year, I only played corner.”

One big similarity between Burrell's old job description and his new one is whether guarding your own goal or your team's end zone, he represents the last line of defense in preventing opponents from scoring.

“If the defensive line makes a mistake and the safety can't get over to help, it's six points every time,” said Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker. “You're on a island out there.”

As a result, Walker said the degree of difficulty for those who play the position is as high as it gets on a football field.

“Definitely, 100 percent,” he said. “Cornerback is the most difficult position to play.”

Burrell agreed with Walker's assessment.

“In my opinion, yes, corner is the toughest to play,” he said. "Although quarterback is hard, too, but I've never played that before.”

Instead, his task is to defend passes from signal-callers in the form of tips, deflections and interceptions however he can get his hands on the ball.

Another disadvantage Burrell has compared to the receivers he's covering is strictly having to react to what unfolds before him, he said.

“On defense, you don't know what's going to happen,” said Burrell. “But, if you listen to your coaches, study a lot of film and your footwork is good, you won't get beat.”

Walker added intangible praise for Burrell.

“Aden does a great job for us,” he said. “He's a leader on and off the field.”

When Burrell arrived on the Liberty Hill campus as a freshman, he tipped the scales at 150 pounds and knew he needed to get bigger to be able to play against the big boys one day.

“I didn't like where I was at, so I hit the weight room,” said Burrell, who now stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 185 pounds. “Probably the biggest thing I've learned at Liberty Hill is you get out of something what you put into it. Also, I've found out a lot about brotherhood – these guys are like a second family.”