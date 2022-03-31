On March 18, Liberty Hill's girls' powerlifting team competed in the Class 5A state championships in Corpus Christi, with three Lady Panthers finishing in the top 10 in their weight classes.

Alyssa Sprinkle led the way for Liberty Hill with a fifth-place finish in the 148-pound division with a season-best effort of 815 pounds (300 squat, 190 bench press, 325 dead lift).

In the 114-pound class, Elise Eckford was sixth with a combined lift of 635 pounds (235, 145, 255) an effort that beat her previous season high by 10 pounds, including a 20-pound improvement in the bench press.

Brenna Huddleston finished 10th in the 105 division with 495 pounds (185, 100, 210), which added 45 pounds to her previous season high.

Charlie Harris also competed for the Panthers.

Sprinkle's showing provided Liberty Hill with its only point in the team standings, while Edcouch-Elsa was state champion with 37 points.

Boys

Senior Will Eckford was the Panthers' only participant at the Class 5A state championships in Abilene on Saturday and finished 17th in the 148-pound division.

Eckford scored a combined 1,200 pounds, including 465 in the squat, 305 in the bench press and 430 in the dead lift.

Wylie of Abilene won the team title with 21 points.