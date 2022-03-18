Liberty Hill entered the bottom of the fifth inning in its away district contest against Rouse in control with a 4-3 lead and the ball in the capable hands of sophomore right-hander Blaze Milam, who had relieved starter Cole Jefferson after the senior had worked the first four frames of the game.

Three outs later, the Raiders had seized momentum after scoring the tying and go-ahead runs with the help of a wild pitch and an error and went on the defeat the Panthers by an 8-4 score.

With two outs in the inning and a runner on third, Rouse's Landon Miller hit a dribbler back toward the mound that was muffed by Milam as he attempted to pick up the ball and tag the runner, allowing Miller to reach safely and the Raiders' Carson Voight to score the eventual game-winning run.

Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson said his defense might've been thrown off a bit by the playing surface.

“We try not to make a big deal of it,” he said. “But, this was our first game this season on real grass, so our guys may not have been used to it and didn't handle the hops as well as they needed to.”

The Panthers were charged with three errors on the natural surface, which includes a dirt infield as opposed to the all-artificial patch Liberty Hill plays on at home.

Senior right-hander Jefferson started on the mound for the Purple-and-Gold and struggled initially, allowing a pair of hits and a base-on-balls resulting in the first run of the game and a 1-0 Rouse lead in the first inning.

But, Jefferson settled down from there on out, although he allowed two more runs in a 72-pitch outing that lasted four innings while giving up three runs on five hits while striking out six and walking two.

Hutcherson said his ace didn't have his customary control – particularly in the 24-pitch opening inning.

“Cole looked better after that first inning – he didn't have the command he usually does,” he said. “But, it was good for him to be able to grind through it.”

Liberty Hill's offense came to life with a four-run third, but it was nearly a 1-2-3 frame for Rouse, as the first two Panthers batters, Garrett Neeley and Logan Dyer, popped up to the catcher and flied out to left, respectively.

Chase Maxwell then hit a grounder he beat out for an infield single when it was determined after an appeal by Hutcherson the Raiders' first baseman had pulled his foot from the base in stretching for the throw.

While the umpires conferred concerning the play, the entire Rouse defense had left the field and was already in the dugout when the original out call was reversed, forcing them back out to continue the inning with Maxwell on first with two outs.

Kash Durkin was next up and smashed a hard ground ball Raiders shortstop Joseph Sparschu couldn't handle for an error, bringing up Colby Demars with runners on first and second and the right fielder singled to center on a 2-2 pitch from Rouse starter Blake Gonzales to tie the score at 1-1.

After Sparschu's second error of the inning allowed Kade Neuenschwander to reach safely, Trent Eller kept the inning alive with a bases-loaded RBI single to right that was overrun by Rouse's Kaden Kaspar, allowing the ball to roll all the way to the wall while Durkin, Demars and Neuenschwander all circled the bases and scored on the two-base error to give the visitors a 4-1 advantage.

But, that would be all the offense the Panthers could muster for the balance of the game, as Gonzales rebounded with a pair of scoreless innings before being relieved by Colby Diaz, who closed the contest with two shutout frames, allowing only one hit and striking out three.

Maxwell and Durkin both went 2-for-4 for the Panthers, while Kaspar led the Raiders with a 4-for-4 effort at the plate.

Liberty Hill (13-3, 1-1) is now tied with Leander, Cedar Park and East View in second place in the district standings, while Rouse and Georgetown are tied for first, each with 2-0 records and will next host Cedar Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Hutcherson was left to rue his side's sloppy play, but could still pick out some positives.

“We did some good things out there tonight,” he said. “But, we have others we need to clean up.”