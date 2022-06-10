One-hundred-and-twenty young basketball players filled the gym at Liberty Hill High School for the annual Lady Panther Hoop Camp and although many will never see the court as a member of the high-school varsity squad, the main objective of the event is to simply introduce youngsters to the game and have a good time doing it.

“It's a chance to get on the court and have some fun,” said Liberty Hill head coach Chris Lange. “They get an opportunity to compete in some competitions, but mainly it's for fun.”

The camp was open to incoming fourth through ninth-graders and featured drills and activities geared for each specific age group.

But, there are some skills that are universal in needing improvement regardless of grade level, said Lange.

“Ball handling, defensive concepts and shooting,” he said. “I would say those are always critical.”

However, there is a serious business side of the proceedings for Lange, as the veteran bench boss is always looking to reload his roster – now and in the future – by not only having an opportunity to scout ability levels, but to allow both sides of the coach-player communication equation to be established.

“Camp is a big part of our program,” said Lange. “It allows me to get to know the girls and gives them a chance to get to know me.”

Seeds that are sown during the camp have the potential to come to fruition in the form of varsity players that have a massive impact on the program and one need look no further than this past season for evidence as the Lady Panthers advanced all the way to the Class 5A regional finals with a roster stocked with former campers.

Emma Hubbard, Madison Walker, Ashlyn Calhoun, Regan Walker, Kenzy Wise, Evie Bruce and Gabby Mundy all played integral roles in Liberty Hill's 28-13 overall record and third-place district finish.

According to Lange, from a coaching perspective, he gleans a great deal of satisfaction from witnessing the process from its inception to conclusion.

“Just seeing the kids and getting to share my passion for the game,” said Lange. “I think that's what I enjoy most about our camps.”

Lange added if there's one learned lesson he wants campers to take with them above all, it's the concept of togetherness translating to victory.

“Basketball is a team sport and you can't win without your teammates,” he said. “It's always team first – me second.”