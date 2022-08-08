Whenever Liberty Hill's football team steps out of the locker room on its way to the field, there will forevermore be a reminder of a man that had as profound an influence on the Panthers program as any in the form of a stone and granite monument that stands as a tribute to late head coach Jeff Walker.

The tribute consists of a pillar upon which rests a football helmet with “LH” inscribed on the side with a whistle and a stopwatch just below, alongside a black granite bench with an inscription – a gift to the program from the Liberty Hill Football Boosters.

According to Chelle Harrison, vice president of operations for the club, the symbolism on display is a fitting personification of Walker.

“We knew we wanted to honor Coach Jeff Walker's memory and we knew he always wanted to have a stopwatch and a whistle, which means you're a coach,” said Harrison. “So, we came up with the idea of having a helmet with a stopwatch and whistle – something to let the boys touch as they went out onto the field before every game.”

Underneath the helmet reads “Be Tough, Walker Tough” – which became the Panthers' rallying cry during their run to the state semifinals in the weeks following Walker's death in November 2020 and on the bench is inscribed “In loving memory of Coach Jeff Walker – Beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son, dedicated teacher and coach,” followed by a quote from Dr. Seuss – “To the world, you may be one person, but to one person, you may be the world.”

Finally, a verse from The Holy Bible – “For God did not give us a spirit of timidity, but a spirit of power, of love, and discipline.” – 2 Timothy 1:7.

The selection of the inscriptions was a result of consulting those who were closest to the late coach, said Harrison.

“We reached out to the family -- Coach Walker's wife, Miss Miranda and his brother Coach Kent Walker,” she said. “We collaborated on that and we knew there were some things that just had to be on there, like 'Walker Tough' and then of course, all the other scriptures and things like that.”

Proper placement

Harrison added the location of the monument was chosen after a conversation between her and son Jackson, the Panthers' senior center.

“We originally thought we would put it up by the state championship statues at the entrance to the stadium,” she said. “But, I was talking to my son about it and he said, 'Mom, I really don't think you should put the bench up there.' So, I said, 'It seems appropriate.' But, then he said, 'Yeah, but Coach can't watch the game from there – he can't see the field.' So, I said, 'Okay, you're right.' So now, Coach Walker can see the field.”

'Never about him'

Walker's widow, Miranda, said the fact her late husband was so selfless goes against something that draws attention to him – even posthumously.

“I think he did his best – he worked hard – not because he was worried about what people thought, but because he wanted to leave things better then how he found them,” she said. “He wanted to leave the kids better for having been through the program. So the fact they're immortalizing Jeff and everything he stood for in a monument – it's hard to find all the right words to describe how much that means to me.”

However, Miranda added the man himself would wonder what all the hoopla was about.

“Jeff would absolutely have walked up when the monument was put there last week and said, 'Why are y'all still talking about this? What are y'all doing? Y'all have other things – move on,'” she said. “This would have been how he would have probably reacted – hopefully he's looking down and it means something – it's special.”

Walker always shunned the spotlight in order to shine it on those he believed truly deserved it more than he did, said Miranda.

“It wasn't about him – it was about the kids,” she said. “He wanted to do what was best for the kids and wanted to make the program as great a program as there in the state. It was not about him, Jeff Walker, it was about the kids in the program.”

Painstaking process

Booster club vice president of communications Leshelle Vallejo said the process to get the monument done was a lengthy one.

“It took a year from the start and we knew it was going to take some time because you can only source black granite from overseas,” she said. “So we had to start that process and Lampasas Monuments was incredible – they worked with us through every step of the process, gave us updates and made sure everything was just perfect.”

Lasting tribute

Current Liberty Hill head coach and athletic director Kent Walker – who took over from his brother after his passing – said the monument provides the Panthers' players the kind of inspiration Jeff can no longer give in person.

“It's everything he worked for,” said Walker. “For Jeff, it was always about the kids, so for them to be able to walk out each day and see that is special.”

For Harrison, the weight Walker still carries within the ranks of the Panthers' football program is a testament to the life lessons he imparted to his players every day, she said.

“This is just a byproduct of who he was, how much he stood for, how much he taught our boys and how they play so hard, just like he taught them,” said Harrison. “He taught them to be tough and he taught them to never let anything get in your way. Hopefully, when they walk out and they see that every day, that's what they'll remember.”

Legacy living on

Vallejo highlighted how Walker used to go out of his way to ensure younger Panthers at the lower levels were on the right track on their way to the high school program.

“My boys are just now into high school and I remember him coming out to the youth fields and being there,” she said. “Which was one of the things that drove them to wanting to be a football player and they always dreamed of getting to play for him. It's definitely something that will leave a legacy.”

Despite the fact nearly two years has gone by since Walker's passing, Miranda said she's humbled so many in the Purple-and-Gold community are still carrying on his memory.

“It's overwhelming from an emotional standpoint – full of gratitude, all of those things – it's a very overwhelming thing to still have everybody acknowledging what Jeff did here and what his mark in the community and the school has been,” she said. “That's as a wife and also as a parent of kids who've gone through the school and have been in the athletic program. So, it's hard to put into words other than just I'm overflowing with gratitude to the football community, the athletic community and the Liberty Hill community at large. It's just a really special place and we couldn't have been surrounded any better by a lot of people who care and who still want to see Jeff remembered.”