Liberty Hill's contest on Tuesday night at Eagle Field in Georgetown wasn't a playoff game, but the atmosphere and intensity suggested otherwise in a 7-3 Panthers loss to the hosts.

“This one certainly felt like a playoff game,” said Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson. “But, that's good because we have a dugout full of guys that have never played in one.”

With the playoffs slated to start next week, there is still plenty of business to be done at the top of the district standings with a four-way battle for first between Liberty Hill, Cedar Park, Georgetown and Rouse.

Along with the Eagles' win over the Panthers, Cedar Park defeated Rouse, 5-3, in the district's other big game on Tuesday, vaulting the Timberwolves into sole possession of the top spot with a 10-3 record and moving Georgetown into a three-way tie for second with the Raiders and Liberty Hill at 9-4, with each team having a single game remaining in the regular season.

Blaze Milam got the starting nod on the mound for the Panthers, the sophomore's first action in nearly a month since being sidelined with a knee injury following his last appearance against Leander on March 29 and the rangy right-hander struggled early on with his command.

Georgetown's Zach Mazock led off the first with a single, then stole second before being chased home by an EJ Davis base hit and the hosts had a 1-0 before an out was recorded.

Milam was poised to work out of trouble without further damage, but with runners on first and second with one out, shortstop Garrett Neeley's relay to first on a potential inning-ending double play was off the mark, allowing the Eagles' second run of the frame to score and make it 2-0.

After Georgetown had tacked on a run in the second for a 3-0 lead, the Panthers had a chance to get back into the proceedings in the third when they had the bases loaded with one out.

However, Kash Durkin just got under one and skied a high fly ball to center and Kade Neuenschwander grounded out to end the threat without any runs crossing the plate.

Cole Jefferson replaced Milam on the mound for the third and retired the side in order to keep the Purple-and-Gold within striking distance.

In the fourth, Colby Demars and Trent Eller singled and doubled, respectively, to begin the inning, then Jack Stavinoha drove home Liberty Hill's first run of the game with a fielder's choice, which was followed by a Gavin Voth drive that drilled Georgetown pitcher Nick Silva and deflected away for an infield RBI single, as Eller scored to cut the Eagles' lead to 3-2 before the inning ended with runners on first and second when Carson Riley grounded out to the pitcher to end the inning.

But, just when the visitors had gotten themselves back into the game, the Eagles struck for three runs off Jefferson in the home half of the fourth when – just like the first inning – the Panthers could've escaped.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Neeley's throw to Durkin on a ground ball to shortstop by Davis eluded the first baseman for an error that allowed a Georgetown run to score, which was followed by two more one batter later when Landon Hyle banged a base hit to left that plated a pair to make the score 6-2.

Liberty Hill pulled back another run in the fifth when Durkin was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game, then was driven home by a Demars single and it was 6-3, but that was all the offense the Panthers could muster, as Eller hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Brody Blay allowed a run in 1 1/3 innings of work after relieving Jefferson, which provided the final margin of victory for the home side.

Neuenschwander, Demars and Voth each had a pair of hits for the Panthers, while Milam (2-3) was saddled with the loss after allowing three runs – two earned – on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk in two innings of work during which he threw 47 pitches.

Hutcherson said he wanted to get Milam some work before the playoffs start after having such a long layoff.

“Blaze handled it okay,” he said. “He just didn't have his usual control.”

In all, Liberty Hill left eight runners on base in letting opportunities to close the gap and possibly take the lead go by the wayside – although Hutcherson couldn't fault his hitters completely.

“Compared to some of the left-on-bases we've had in other games, I can live with tonight's because I thought we were getting good at-bats,” he said. “But, if we come through early on, it might've been a 3-3 game and you never know.”

Liberty Hill (21-6, 9-4) will next host Glenn on Friday night in the regular-season finale with an eye on the Class 5A state playoffs, which begin next week, as the Panthers have already clinched a postseason berth – a fact that provided some solace for Hutcherson despite the defeat.

“This game might've cost us a seed,” he said. “But, it didn't cost us a season.”