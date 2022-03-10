Following a season that saw Liberty Hill's boys' basketball team win a district championship, individual honors have now followed in the form of all-district awards.

Heading the list are senior center Walker Weems, who was named district MVP after helping lead the Panthers to the third round of the Class 5A state playoffs and Liberty Hill head coach Barry Boren, who was named district Coach of the Year.

In addition, senior forward Anthony Sierras and junior forward Gunter Daniels were named to the all-district first team, while senior guard Zane Lauper and junior forward Cayden Branch were granted second-team status and junior guard Aaron Hurst received Honorable Mention.

Boren said Weems' superlative season was the result of responding to what he was presented with after last year ended with the Panthers' first-round playoff loss.

“After our very last game, I challenged Walker,” he said. “I told him I needed him to do some different things, such as play in the middle of our offense and our defense – there's a sheer brutality of playing the post position – and he did it. What he was able to do this season was pretty spectacular – he was our most consistent player – especially in district play.”

Weems averaged 12. 1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game and provided a physical presence under the basket, while still being a dangerous perimeter shooter.

Sierras led the Panthers in scoring with 16.1 points per contest and also led Liberty Hill with 7.4 rebounds per game, while Daniels scored 13.4 points and pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game.

Boren said the trio of Weems, Sierras and Daniels all followed the same blueprint for success he had presented them with going into the season.

“All three of them needed to get bigger, faster and stronger due to the teams we were playing against in Class 5A,” he said. “When you add those things up, you get confidence and toughness.”

Lauper averaged 5.5 assists from the point guard position in his first season as a starter and Branch led the Panthers with 55 3-pointers on the season to go with a team-leading 86.2 percent from the free-throw line.

“I really thought Zane should've been first-team,” said Boren. “He deserved it.”

Hurst was perhaps the best sixth man in the district and was always the first option off the bench for Boren, capable of providing energy at both ends of the court.

“Aaron was good enough to start for most teams in our district,” said Boren. “He always did whatever we needed him to do.”

As for his own award, Boren said it was a result of his team having the ability to properly execute all season long with his guidance.

“I feel validated by this,” he said. “We had a job to do and a vision going into the season and we made it come to fruition, so it's very satisfying.”

Liberty Hill finished the season with an overall record of 30-7 to go with a 12-2 district mark and advanced to the third round of the playoffs.

Boren has won 14 district championships in his 20 seasons in Liberty Hill, but never had the chance to win a Coach of the Year award all the years the Panthers played in lower classifications due to the fact the honor was non-existent.

“It was real motivation for me to win a district title in Class 5A,” said Boren. “I felt like I needed to prove myself.”

A third-place district finish and first-round ouster from the playoffs in the Panthers' first season in Class 5A didn't sit well with the veteran coach, he said.

“Last year wasn't good enough,” said Boren. “We weren't even close to the two teams that finished above us in the standings – we lost all four games to them (Georgetown and Glenn), so this season we needed to close the gap.”