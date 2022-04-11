When it came time for Walker Weems to choose a place to continue his basketball journey, it turns out he didn't need to hit the road for very long to find his destination.

Liberty Hill's 6-foot-6 senior center has signed a national letter of intent to play at nearby Southwestern University in Georgetown, where he will take the court for the NCAA Division III Pirates.

According to Weems, the fact he will only be a stone's throw from home wasn't necessarily an objective of his, but it's certainly a bonus.

“I won't be far from my family,” said Weems. “So, it'll be easier for them to come see me play.”

Southwestern is the oldest university in the entire state of Texas, having been founded in 1840, with the idyllic, 700-acre campus sitting just on the eastern side of Georgetown, composed of majestic stone buildings that reflect the time the institution was built in with a nod to 12th century European architecture.

In fact, the old-school feel of the grounds was one of the things that attracted Weems to the school, he said.

“The whole place feels comforting to me,” said Weems. “It seems like a place with a good culture.”

Weems said he wasn't even sure he was going to continue his basketball career in college until just recently when he had an epiphany about his immediate future.

“I realized I've been blessed with this ability, so I need to keep playing,” he said. “With the amount of improvement I've made over the past couple of years, it wouldn't be right to stop.”

Along those lines, Liberty Hill head coach Barry Boren said Weems really blossomed into the player he is now after conditions seemed to conspire against his development earlier on in his time in the Panthers program.

“I've known Walker since he was a youngster attending our annual summer basketball camps and through the years I watched him and was so impressed with his skill set and potential as a player. He was certainly a good player on an undefeated freshman team, but he was one of a really talented group and didn’t really stand out,” said Boren. “Then, as a sophomore, he started and made second-team all-district, but still, he didn’t really stand out. As a junior, he was set to start. But, just as the fall season was closing, he injured his ankle. It took him some time to recover from that and he never cracked the starting lineup. He played well enough off the bench to merit yet another second team all- district place, but in my mind, and his too, he really didn’t stand out.”

Boren knew if Weems was indeed to fulfill his potential, his senior season was a now-or-never proposition, so the veteran bench boss devised a blueprint to help get him on the road to success.

“I laid out a plan for his parents and him that included doing what he needed to do in order for him to help our team and also line himself up to play in college,” he said. “To their credit of Walker and his parents, they did the work. Suffice to say, it paid off. Walker was not only first-team all-district, he was the MVP and was named all-region, so he really did finally stand out.”

Boren added there may have been misconceptions about Weems due to his mild-mannered personality, but nothing could've been further from the truth.

“I’m so proud of Walker on so many levels. He has always been a really sweet kid. Everyone loves Walker,” said Boren. “But, he was uncommunicative, reserved at times and gave the impression he carried no passion. It would be really easy to think Walker didn’t care, was lazy, or was incapable of commitment. None of those are true about him. I love Walker Weems and his family. What I see in him is a young man who is growing and maturing before our very eyes. I really believe the best of him is yet to come. I’m looking forward to watching him in the coming years.”

During his senior season in which he helped lead the Panthers to the program's first-ever Class 5A district championship, Weems averaged 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game at the center position, while leading Liberty Hill with 3.1 blocks per contest.

However, when he takes the court for his new team, Weems will be at a new position, he said.

“I'm going to be more of a small forward or a guard,” said Weems, who has also demonstrated accuracy from three-point range and the ability to hit mid-range jump shots (57.7 percent from the floor his senior season), along with a 75.5 percent clip at the free-throw line.

Another addition to Weems' game over the past year is a physical edge that didn't necessarily exist earlier in his high-school career – an element that will serve him well at the college level – although there's still more work to be done in that department, he said.

“I'll have to be tougher and put in more work than in high school,” said Weems. “I also still need to work on my ballhandling, shooting, passing and really understanding the game plan and what the coaches want me to do.”

Southwestern employs a more traditional half-court defense compared to the full-court pressure system Weems is accustomed to as a member of the Purple-and-Gold, something he believes might help him over the long haul – although he enjoyed the Runnin' Panthers style of play, he said.

“I probably won't get as tired,” said Weems. “But, I really liked when things got so hectic on the court with how we played.”

On the academic side, Weems plans to study computer science with an eye on a career in the tech field as perhaps a hardware engineer or technician.

“I've always been interested in technology,” he said. “Southwestern is building a brand-new computer science building, so that will be great.”

Weems could easily commute back and forth to school each day, but he plans to live on campus in order to fully immerse himself in the college experience.

Not to mention, he's already sampled the food and liked what he tasted, he said.

“The food at the cafeteria is really good,” said Weems. “I had goulash with broccoli, pizza, yogurt and bread pudding for dessert.”

Weems highlighted the fact everything he needs in his new existence will be at his fingertips at all times.

“It's great to know when I wake up in the morning, everything is right there,” he said. “My classes, practice, the cafeteria. I'm really looking forward to the college experience.”