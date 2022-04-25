Ellis and India Young are sisters, but are certainly their own people.

One is a redhead (senior Ellis) and the other a brunette (sophomore India), while one is left-handed (India) and the other right-handed (Ellis).

However, the Liberty Hill girls' doubles team has one very definite thing in common, said Panthers head coach Sherry Rhoden.

“They want to win state,” she said. “It's been their goal since the fall when they told me.”

Now, the siblings will have that opportunity when they play at the Class 5A state championships in San Antonio on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Youngs only united on the court as a doubles team this season after India transferred to Liberty Hill from the Meridian School in Round Rock after Ellis gave a ringing endorsement, said India.

“Ellis really liked it here,” she said. “So, I decided to move.”

But, despite the fact they know each other inside-out, the off-court familiarity didn't immediately translate to on-court success, said Rhoden.

“I think in the fall when they first started playing together, Ellis was playing the 'big sister' card and they fought a lot on the court,” she said. “It was something they needed to work through and it took some time to get to that point.”

Sometimes, though, the old sparks will still fly in the heat of the moment, said India.

“In one of our matches at regionals, I told her (Ellis) to keep her head up,” she said. “So, she said back, 'I like having my head down!'”

Those flashpoints are few and far between these days, however, which has allowed them to reach new heights for the Liberty Hill tennis program, as they are the first players to qualify for the state tournament since the program moved up to Class 5A last year.

“I think that lights a fire and shows we're here as a program,” said Rhoden. “It speaks a lot we have someone going to state in only our second year.”

In both the district and regional finals, the Youngs faced the Georgetown team of Ava Sieckmann and Elaine Flachs and defeated the Eagles tandem on both occasions after having previously lost to them during the fall season.

Only at regionals, the Youngs won the opening set of the match before going on to win in straight sets, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5), as opposed to the district showdown in which they dropped the first set and had to rebound to win the final two.

“This one feels a lot better because we had the lead,” said Ellis. “It was great to look up and see our mom so happy after the match.”

Earlier in the tournament, the Youngs had defeated Gladys Porter, 6-0, 6-1 in the round, Veterans Memorial 6-0, 6-1, in the second round and Dripping Springs in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-2.

Frisco Lebanon Trail will be the opponent in the first round of the state tournament.

Following the trials and tribulations they had early on in their Panthers pairing, the Youngs have now adopted a different mentality, said Rhoden.

“They decided they were going to treat each other like teammates on the court and not sisters,” she said. “It's made all the difference.”

For Ellis, the state event is her swan song, as her competitive tennis existence will cease to exist as she moves on to college and she definitely wants to make the most of the opportunity to win a trophy.

“I think it's really special because it's with my sister,” she said. “But, I've been playing tennis for 12 years now and I'd like to go out with a win.”