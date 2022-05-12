On Sunday afternoons on the auxiliary practice field adjacent to the gridiron at Panther Stadium, the sound of blocking sleds can be heard rumbling along the plastic playing surface as the Purple-and-Gold gridiron gladiators of the future hone their skills during the Liberty Hill Youth Football League's spring workouts.

According to LHYFL Communication and Marketing Coordinator Paige Hert, the clinics serve a twofold purpose.

“We started the Sunday workouts in mid-April and they will run through the end of June,” said Hert. “It was an idea put together by several veteran coaches. They thought it was important for the athletes to build relationships with the kids they'll be playing with and get acclimated to the heat. In addition, the players get a chance to meet some of the coaches and learn some of the ballhandling skills they need.”

LHYFL is for players ranging from kindergarten to sixth grade, at which point the middle-school programs take over, so one of the primary goals is to assimilate them to the Liberty Hill way of playing the game.

“The Sunday workouts are mostly for strength and conditioning and they learn the correct way to catch and hold the ball and proper tackling form,” said Hert. “The coaches have brought sleds and tackling wheels to help the kids with skills, but conditioning is the biggest key to success. Our coaches work hard to instill grit and the ability to work hard through four quarters, much like the high-schoolers do.”

In fact, the overarching purpose for the league is to ultimately ready players for when the lights are brightest – on Friday nights – when they wear the Purple-and-Gold of the Panthers' varsity squad, she said.

“Yes, that is the whole goal for our league,” said Hert. “Our mission statement is 'LHYFC’s mission is to replicate the Liberty Hill ISD football system to the exact same standards and specifications prescribed by LHHS/LHMS/SRMS coaches. LHYFC is dedicated to fully supporting the Liberty Hill ISD coaches by teaching the Liberty Hill offensive and defensive football systems exactly how they will be run when the young Panthers enter seventh grade. LHYFC will continue to remain current with the Liberty Hill football system and make any adaptations or changes adopted by the LHISD coaches.'”

Hert added the Panthers' hierarchy has been nothing but supportive in helping plant the seeds for future success.

“(Liberty Hill head coach) Kent Walker has been very open to letting us know we have his full support,” she said. “The high school coaches seem to understand these kids are the future of LHHS and want to make sure they're learning the right skills and are getting ready to play for the middle schools and high school. Coach Walker came to one of our practices last summer to give a speech to the players and cheerleaders about hard work in practice and in the classroom, which was awesome for them to hear.”

As Liberty Hill continues to grow at an exponential rate, more young athletes will move in and need a place to play, which means there will be a heavier burden on the league to ensure it continues to provide a proper training ground for the football players of tomorrow.

“With all the growth, we're kind of just taking everything as it comes and trying to do the best we can with what we have,” said Hert. “We can always use volunteers – that’s what makes our league work. We always need parents to help coach or assistant coach. As far as the board goes, we have a great group of members who have the best interests of these kids in mind. Most of us have been in this community for 10-plus years and have a vested interest in making our league competitive with other towns in the Hill Country Youth League. We could use a 7-on-7 coordinator and a volunteer coordinator if anyone is interested in joining.”

Of course, with the growth comes the need for additional resources, not the least of which is field space, she said.

“We anticipated the growth and tried to be as prepared as possible,” said Hert. “The school district has been very gracious about field use and practice space. This will be the first year we’ll need to have games at multiple facilities. Our registration is open until May 31. After that, we'll have a better idea on numbers, but we have around 160 football players and almost 100 cheerleaders signed up as of now.”

LHYFL plays in the Hill Country Youth League and last season, one of the Panthers' sixth-grade teams were league champions. As a result, Liberty Hill will host the championship this season. Another sixth-grade team finished 3rd in the HCYFL and one of Liberty Hill's junior varsity teams finished second in the league for third and fourth grades. LHYFL will conduct a camp for the fall season July 25-28 and start practices Aug. 1. The season runs from August through October and more information can be found at www.lhyfc.org